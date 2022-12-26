Ukranian drone downed near Russian base, Moscow says, as Kyiv flexes reach

War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Russia has been targeting Ukrainian civilian infrastructure with missile and drone strikes since October, often knocking out electricity, heating and water in the country. Moscow’s relentless air campaign led the U.S. to change policy and supply Ukraine with the Patriot missile system, its most advanced air defense weapon, after much of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was destroyed.

Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.

