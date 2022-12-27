Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv aiming for Feburary peace talks; drone shot down near Russian airbase Ukrainian soldiers work build a bunker with sand during intense shelling in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Dec. 26. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

Ukraine is hoping to have a U.N.-backed peace summit by the end of February, or roughly a year into the Russian invasion, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Associated Press on Monday. Kuleba said United Nations Secretary General António Guterres should be the mediator, but insisted that Kyiv would not directly engage with Moscow until Russia faces a war-crimes tribunal. A U.N. spokesperson said Guterres could “only mediate if all parties want him to mediate.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said again Sunday that he was willing to have talks to end the war, though the West and Ukraine do not view his statement as a serious effort to engage. The Kremlin has repeatedly said that Ukraine must face new “realities” — recognizing Russian territorial gains and control of Crimea, which was illegally annexed in 2014 — before a peace plan can be enacted.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

A Ukrainian drone was shot down near the Engels airfield in Russia, more than 370 miles east of the border with Ukraine, killing three Russian servicemen, according to Moscow. Several weeks ago, strikes attributed to Ukraine hit the Engels and Dyagilevo airfields, suggesting gaps in the Kremlin’s air defenses.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov issued an ultimatum Monday, saying Kyiv must comply with Moscow’s demands — including surrendering territory to Russia — or the military will decide Ukraine’s fate, Russian state news agency Tass reported. Russia’s beleaguered military has lost significant ground to Ukrainian forces in recent months.

About 9 million Ukrainians were without power across the country as of Monday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address. He thanked repair crews who helped get more energy to people over Christmas and noted that the "number and duration of outages is still gradually decreasing."

2. Battleground updates

3. Global impact

Bellingcat investigative journalist Christo Grozev is now wanted by Russia. The Bulgarian writer has investigated Russians responsible for missile strikes in Ukraine, as well as the attempted assassination of dissident politician Alexei Navalny. Grozev said on Twitter he had no idea why the Kremlin put him on its "wanted list," but that "for years they've made it clear they are scared of our work and would stop at nothing to make it go away."

Navalny, the incarcerated Russian opposition politician, says authorities are using prison conditions to worsen his health. Writing on Twitter , he described bad back pain and being subject to unknown injections. “See how the system works when you are not allowed to beat up a person, but your leadership ordered you to hurt them badly,” he said.

Zelensky spoke on the phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and urged New Delhi to be "more active" in its efforts to end Russian aggression. India previously abstained from United Nations resolutions condemning Russia's actions, but it has since taken a harder stance on Ukraine, with Modi confronting Putin about the war this fall.

4. From our correspondents

Captured Russian tanks and equipment are coveted trophies — and a headache: Since the beginning of the war, Ukrainian forces have seized hundreds of Russian tanks, armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles. They call them “trophies.”

But much of this equipment is in need of repair. While each Ukrainian brigade has a technical unit dedicated to claiming abandoned tanks and equipment, there’s no orderly system for locating and matching spare parts. The result is equipment waiting in repair sites across the country, as forces struggle to find replacement pieces, write The Washington Post’s Samantha Schmidt, Isabelle Khurshudyan and Serhii Korolchuk.

Vadym Ustymenko, a member of a tank unit in Ukraine’s 25th Airborne Assault Brigade described the difficulties of dealing with found tanks to The Post. “Those you could just start up or only needed a few minutes of work, you could count on one hand,” he said. “Those that needed some repair but would eventually run was another 30 percent probably. And the last 50 percent was junk that requires a whole lot of work.”

