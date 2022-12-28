Ukraine live briefing: Lavrov lashes out at U.S., renews demands for Ukraine to demilitarize

By
December 28, 2022 at 2:45 a.m. EST
Svitlana Klishchytska stands over the grave of her daughter Natalia Ryaskova during a funeral in the southern city of Kherson on Dec. 27. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday lashed out at the United States and its allies, as he issued a fresh warning that the war in Ukraine will continue until Kyiv agrees to demands of demilitarization.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

"The enemy is well aware of our proposals,” Lavrov told the Russian news agency Tass. “There is a little left to do — to accept these proposals in an amicable way. Otherwise, the Russian Army will deal with this issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is seeking a United Nations-backed peace summit to end the war with Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the Associated Press. But Lavrov’s remarks appeared to signal Russia’s unwillingness to abandon its 10-month-old invasion that has increasingly proved costly and brought international sanctions and isolation.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

  • Lavrov blamed Western countries for aiding Ukraine with money and weapons and prolonging the conflict. Lavrov said that West should not allow the conflict to escalate and held the Biden administration responsible for a lack of dialogue between Moscow and D.C. Russian-U.S. relations are in a “really deplorable state,” because of Washington, he told Tass.
  • Russia is banning the sale of oil to countries involved in capping its price on the global market, Russian President Vladimir announced on Tuesday in response to a Group of Seven resolution to cap the price of crude oil from Russia at $60 a barrel. The ban would be in place for five months.
  • Putin met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a St. Petersburg summit amid rising fears about Moscow using Belarus to launch fresh attacks on Ukraine. In an excerpt of the meeting, Putin did not mention the war but said the summit was “a good environment to talk about serious matters, including our bilateral relations.”

2. Battleground updates

  • Civilian infrastructure was struck during attacks in the Kherson area Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials. The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported casualties, without saying how many were injured or killed, and said Russian forces were continuing to shell settlements along the right bank of the Dnieper River. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the office of the president of Ukraine, said on Telegram that a hospital maternity ward was shelled but that no one there was hurt.
  • Russian forces continued their assaults on the Bakhmut area Tuesday, though the D.C. think tank Institute for the Study of War reported that their rate of advance in that area has slowed recently amid personnel and munitions challenges. That pace “will likely decrease if Russian forces continue advancing at all unless significant new reinforcements and supplies of artillery rounds arrive soon. constraints,” ISW said in its Tuesday update.
  • Russia has constructed “extensive” new defenses in the Kremina section of its frontline in the Luhansk area and will probably prioritize standing its ground there, the U.K. defense ministry reported Wednesday, as Ukrainian forces continue to exert pressure on forces there.

3. Global impact

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ support for Ukraine’s depleted energy infrastructure, promising in a tweet to “repair, replace, and defend Ukraine’s energy infrastructure” amid a Russian onslaught that has left millions without heat and water in a biting winter.
  • Another nine ships left the Greater Odessa port over the weekend with agricultural produce for Africa, Asia and Europe, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry reported, as part of a humanitarian corridor on sea established to allow export of food grains from Ukraine. The ships were loaded with 390,000 tons of products including wheat, a staple crop in Ukraine.

4. From our correspondents

Nothing left to destroy:’ Russia is fighting for land already in ruins: In the Donbas region, some cities and towns are caught in a never-ending cycle of conquest and liberation. Some have been traded back and forth between Ukraine and Russia several times since 2014, write Jeff Stein and Ievgeniia Sivorka. In Lyman and Yampil, entire neighborhoods have already been leveled, with the tops of apartment buildings blown off by shells, massive craters left next to children’s playgrounds, and just a few dozen elderly people left and scarred from ceaseless shelling.

Loading...
Loading...