Ukraine live briefing: Lavrov lashes out at U.S., renews demands for Ukraine to demilitarize

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday lashed out at the United States and its allies, as he issued a fresh warning that the war in Ukraine will continue until Kyiv agrees to demands of demilitarization.
Meanwhile, Ukraine is seeking a United Nations-backed peace summit to end the war with Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the Associated Press. But Lavrov’s remarks appeared to signal Russia’s unwillingness to abandon its 10-month-old invasion that has increasingly proved costly and brought international sanctions and isolation.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
‘Nothing left to destroy:’ Russia is fighting for land already in ruins: In the Donbas region, some cities and towns are caught in a never-ending cycle of conquest and liberation. Some have been traded back and forth between Ukraine and Russia several times since 2014, write Jeff Stein and Ievgeniia Sivorka. In Lyman and Yampil, entire neighborhoods have already been leveled, with the tops of apartment buildings blown off by shells, massive craters left next to children’s playgrounds, and just a few dozen elderly people left and scarred from ceaseless shelling.