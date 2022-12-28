Ukraine live briefing: Lavrov lashes out at U.S., renews demands for Ukraine to demilitarize

"The enemy is well aware of our proposals,” Lavrov told the Russian news agency Tass. “There is a little left to do — to accept these proposals in an amicable way. Otherwise, the Russian Army will deal with this issue,” he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday lashed out at the United States and its allies, as he issued a fresh warning that the war in Ukraine will continue until Kyiv agrees to demands of demilitarization.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is seeking a United Nations-backed peace summit to end the war with Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the Associated Press. But Lavrov’s remarks appeared to signal Russia’s unwillingness to abandon its 10-month-old invasion that has increasingly proved costly and brought international sanctions and isolation.

Lavrov blamed Western countries for aiding Ukraine with money and weapons and prolonging the conflict . Lavrov said that West should not allow the conflict to escalate and held the Biden administration responsible for a lack of dialogue between Moscow and D.C. Russian-U.S. relations are in a “really deplorable state,” because of Washington, he told Tass.

Russia has constructed “extensive” new defenses in the Kremina section of its frontline in the Luhansk area and will probably prioritize standing its ground there, the U.K. defense ministry reported Wednesday, as Ukrainian forces continue to exert pressure on forces there.

‘Nothing left to destroy:’ Russia is fighting for land already in ruins: In the Donbas region, some cities and towns are caught in a never-ending cycle of conquest and liberation. Some have been traded back and forth between Ukraine and Russia several times since 2014, write Jeff Stein and Ievgeniia Sivorka. In Lyman and Yampil, entire neighborhoods have already been leveled, with the tops of apartment buildings blown off by shells, massive craters left next to children’s playgrounds, and just a few dozen elderly people left and scarred from ceaseless shelling.