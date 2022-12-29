Brazil and the world mourn: There was only one Pelé

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — In the more than six decades since he first lifted Brazil’s national team to World Cup glory on the soccer pitch, crafting the enduring image of the “beautiful game” style of Brazilian soccer and catapulting to global sports superstardom, fans and analysts have searched far and wide for “the next Pelé.”

But as the world reacted to the death of the soccer giant, perhaps both the best and most popular to ever play its biggest sport, it was clear that while some had come close to meeting that bar, the man born Edson Arantes do Nascimento was a singular, transformative figure.

There was only one Pelé.

Beyond his unmatched three World Cup championships, his creative, acrobatic play, love for the game and infectious joy made him a global icon. “Eternal,” tweeted Santos, the Brazilian club that he joined as a slim teenager and with which he spent nearly two decades of his career, with a photo of a crown, a nod to another of his nicknames: “O Rei” — “The King.”

Pelé died at age 82 at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo, where he was being treated for colon cancer. Since his admission to the facility in late November, his condition had been a cause for concern in Latin America’s largest nation and around the world.

Even before his death was announced, his apparently worsening condition prompted fans to post videos of his sporting genius. A clip of rapper Snoop Dogg and boxer Mike Tyson praising the Brazilian icon went viral. “He must have done things no one had ever seen before,” Tyson says.

On Thursday, tributes from world leaders, athletes and celebrities poured in from around the world. Mourners gathered outside the São Paulo hospital and left tributes at the entrance of the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, a temple of soccer.

In Brazil, a country riven by deep divisions after a historically close presidential election in October, and where some supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro have been camping outside army barracks to call for a military coup to keep him power, Pelé’s death united bitter political foes — in grief.

“I had the privilege that other Brazilians didn’t have: I saw Pelé play live at Pacaembu and Morumbi,” tweeted President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to be inaugurated Sunday. “Play, no. I saw Pelé give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal.”

Ciro Nogueira, Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, tweeted: “On this very sad day when we lost a great king, every tribute is small. There isn’t a corner of the earth that doesn’t know his name.”

On Thursday, a day when many Brazilians were traveling or preparing to travel for New Year’s celebrations, his death was the talk of crowded bus and train stations and airports.

“Every Brazilian feels sad today,” Antonio Ferreira said at a bus station in São Paulo. “It doesn’t matter the team you support. Pelé was the biggest player we have.”

Neighboring Argentina, a bitter footballing rival, also mourned. FIFA in 2000 voted Pelé and Argentine soccer icon Diego Maradona as the greatest players in the sport’s history. Argentine President Alberto Fernández offered a “great embrace” to his family and the people of Brazil.

“One of the best footballers in history has left us,” he tweeted. “We will always remember those years when Pelé dazzled the world with his skills.” Argentine captain Lionel Messi, who won his first World Cup last week, posted photos with Pelé and the words “Rest in Peace.”

The Italian football club Napoli, where Maradona, who died last year, achieved cultlike status, posted a photo on Twitter of the two players — both wearing the No. 10 jersey of the playmaker — holding hands and walking in a heavenly place with the word “Eternal.”

Before he was the slim 17-year-old that lifted Brazil to its first World Cup title in 1958 and later to two more, Pelé was a boy from the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. In a country shot through with economic disparity, he played soccer barefoot, with a ball from rags stuffed into a sock.

His rise was meteoric. At his first World Cup, he scored three goals in the semifinal over France and two more in the 5-2 final over host Sweden. The Brazilian government declared him a national treasure to prevent him from ditching his Brazilian club, Santos, for a deeper-pocketed European side.

Soon, he was effectively synonymous with the sport. After retiring from Santos, he took on the role of soccer evangelist. He signed with the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League in 1975. His three seasons with the team are credited with popularizing youth soccer in the United States, enabling the country to host the World Cup in 1994 and establish Major League Soccer, which started play two years later. He retired from competitive play in 1977.

For all his genius on the pitch, Pelé’s reputation off it was not without criticism.

When Brazil’s military dictatorship came to power in 1964, he drew criticism for not using his influence as a national hero to condemn it. In “Pelé,” a 2021 Netflix documentary, he admitted that he had heard the stories of the dictatorship’s repression and torture of dissidents.

“I don’t think I could have done anything different,” Pelé said. “It wasn’t possible. What were you doing during the dictatorship? What side were you on? You get lost in these things. I am Brazilian. I want what’s best for my people. I was no Superman. I didn’t work miracles or anything.”

His career as a businessman was marred by bungled deals, and over time, he earned a reputation as a corporate shill. In one episode of the “Simpsons,” he appears on a soccer field to briefly hawk wax paper and then collect a big sack of cash.

But in Brazil on Thursday, that aspect of Pelé’s legacy was set aside. Days before Lula’s inauguration, coverage of Pelé’s death dominated the national media. Globo, the television network, suspended regular programming to broadcast only news about his death.

In the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, sportswriter Juca Kfouri said Pelé was one of the best known names in human history — rivaling that of even Jesus.

“Pelé is alive,” he wrote. “Edson is the one who died.”

