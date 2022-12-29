Pope Benedict’s declining heath prompts prayers from world’s Catholics

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VATICAN CITY — Benedict XVI has lived longer than anybody else who’s ever been pope. Most Catholics can’t remember a world without him. Even his final chapter — as a retiree — has extended so long that many in Rome have grown accustomed to having a Catholic Church with two men in white, Benedict living quietly in a Vatican convent.

“We’ve had him like a grandfather living behind the church,” said Mountain Butorac, an American who lives in Rome and guides Catholic pilgrimages. “And now we’re about to lose him.”

The Vatican’s announcement Wednesday that Benedict’s health had worsened put the church on alert, and Catholics are bracing for the first papal death since 2005. Because Benedict is not a sitting pope, his death won’t lead to a conclave and won’t cause the same immediate upheavals. But it has become a moment for Catholics to reflect on a figure who has had a singularly enduring tenure, shaping numerous eras.

Though Benedict’s exact condition is unclear, Pope Francis called Wednesday for prayers and described the retired pontiff as “very sick.” He also paid a visit to Benedict after meeting with pilgrims.

On Thursday morning, the Vatican did not provide any updates on the pope emeritus. A spokesman said further information would probably come “in the event of changes.” Francis carried on with a usual day of meetings, according to a schedule released by the Vatican.

In the Corriere della Sera, Massimo Franco, a journalist who has interviewed Benedict and written a book about his post-pontificate, said Benedict is at his monastery with his longtime aide and several consecrated lay women. Franco said Benedict has been unable to speak for months.

Butorac, who lives near the Vatican, said he went to bed Wednesday with a window cracked open in case church bells tolled for Benedict’s death.

Around St. Peter’s Square, television crews staked out positions. But otherwise, the grand piazza looked as it normally does: with tourists snaking in lines to enter St. Peter’s Basilica. It was the same square where Benedict, in 2005, had first greeted the Catholic world as pope from the basilica loggia and where he had bid farewell in 2013 after his stunning abdication, thanking a huge crowd and saying, “I am truly moved.”

“I’m definitely thinking of him,” said Jake Heying, visiting Rome from Spencer, Iowa. Heying, an accountant, said he identifies as a traditionalist Catholic and appreciated how Benedict held the line on church teaching. “To me, we need that as a church. Francis has taken things in a diametrically opposite direction.”

But Benedict leaves a complicated legacy. He was both preceded and succeeded by popes with more charisma and greater success at engaging with the non-Catholic world. He focused his travels primarily in Europe, never visiting Asia, and drew criticism for appointing cardinals representing the religion’s old base rather than its new ones. Even in Germany, he wasn’t beloved; when he addressed his home country’s parliament in 2011, dozens of lawmakers boycotted the event, and thousands protested outside.

“It was great to have a German pope,” said Ulrike Maiweg, a German and a Lutheran, who was visiting St. Peter’s on Thursday. “But there are so many things in the church that must change. And nobody wants to do it.”

Victims of clerical abuse also regularly accused Benedict of failing to grasp the systemic nature of the problem. Even in Francis’s tenure, the problems have not been solved; the pope drew up new rules for handling claims and holding bishops to account, but they have been applied unevenly and with little transparency.

Even in retirement, Benedict has not been able to escape scrutiny for his actions. An explosive Vatican report into the church’s handling of defrocked cardinal Theodore McCarrick, released in 2020, showed Benedict as being aware of allegations against McCarrick but seeking to handle them quietly and out of public view. More recently, a church-commissioned report in Germany said Benedict had mishandled several cases during his time as archbishop of Munich, from 1977 until 1982.

In a statement, the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests said Benedict had been “more concerned about the church’s deteriorating image and financial flow to the hierarchy versus grasping the concept of genuine apologies followed by true amends to victims of abuse.”

