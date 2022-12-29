Ukraine live briefing: Explosions in Kyiv, across country as officials say 100 missiles incoming President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers his speech during the annual address to the Verkhovna Rada parliament in Kyiv on Dec. 28, in an image released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

Listen Gift Article Share

KYIV, Ukraine — Air raid sirens were ringing in Kyiv and other regions across Ukraine on Thursday morning, as officials reported that more than 100 missiles were incoming in several waves. A series of loud booms could be heard in the Ukrainian capital, and local officials said that air defenses were working in the Kyiv, Odessa and Zhytomyr regions.

In his year-end address to parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence and hope while speaking about the impact 10 months of war have had on his country. “Our national colors are today an international symbol of courage and indomitability of the whole world,” he said. “In any country, on any continent, when they see blue and yellow, they know that it is about freedom.”

“We helped the West find itself again,” Zelensky added, speaking to efforts from Western nations to support Ukrainian with military and humanitarian aid. The president, who recently had prominent meetings with American and French officials, also called for negotiations regarding Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and praised Ukraine’s “heroic warriors” for defining “new NATO standards.”

Advertisement

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported explosions in the capital Thursday morning, as city officials urged residents to head for shelters. It was unclear whether the explosions were from air defenses or successful strikes. Around the same time, the governor of the Zhytomyr region reported a missile landing there; the head of the Mykolaiv military administration said five rockets were shot down over the Black Sea; Kharkiv’s mayor reported a series of explosions in the city; and Lviv’s major reported the sound of explosions.

Zelensky’s parliament speech offered a pep talk for Ukrainians worn down by 10 months of war, framing his country’s defense as the key to the unification of all of Europe — and again calling for framing his country’s defense as the key to the unification of all of Europe — and again calling for Ukraine’s entrance into the European Union

As American Paul Whelan’s detention in Russia reached for four years, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said he and President Biden “will not stop, we will not relent, we will not cease until national security adviser Jake Sullivan said he and President Biden “will not stop, we will not relent, we will not cease until all Americans can celebrate Paul’s return ” and praised the Whelan family’s “generosity of spirit” for celebrating Brittney Griner’s return to the United States.

Dozens of ethnic Chechens have fled Russia in an effort to escape Putin’s draft for the war in Ukraine. This week, the group of about 50 people arrived in Bosnia, from where they hope to travel on to the European Union, the Associated Press reported, citing a Bosnian Security Ministry statement. This week, the group of about 50 people arrived in Bosnia, from where they hope to travel on to the European Union, the Associated Press reported, citing a Bosnian Security Ministry statement.

2. Battleground updates

3. From our correspondents

Inside the Ukrainian counteroffensive that shocked Putin and reshaped the war: After Ukrainian forces repelled Russia from Kyiv in an unexpected triumph at the beginning of the war, the Kremlin refocused its efforts on the south and east. But this fall, successful Ukraine-led counteroffensives in Kherson and Kharkiv created hope, once again, that Ukraine could win.

In a months-long examination Isabelle Khurshudyan, Paul Sonne, Serhiy Morgunov and Kamila Hrabchuk reconstructed the Kharkiv and Kherson counteroffensives through 35 interviews with Ukrainian commanders, officials, combat troops as well as senior U.S. and European military and political officials. They show how “undermanned and underequipped” Russian forces failed to hold vast swaths of territory, surprising the Kremlin and validating Ukraine’s supporters.

“Our relationship with all of our partners changed immediately,” Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, who commanded the Kharkiv offensive, told The Washington Post. “That is, they saw that we could achieve victory — and the help they were providing was being used with effect.”

Ables reported from Seoul.

GiftOutline Gift Article