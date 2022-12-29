5 key takeaways on how Ukraine’s counteroffensives reshaped the war

A months-long examination by The Washington Post of Ukraine’s successful Kharkiv and Kherson counteroffensives involved interviews with more than 35 people, including Ukrainian commanders, officials in Kyiv and combat troops, as well as senior U.S. and European military and political officials. Here are some key findings:
2. U.S. officials were not particularly involved in the planning for the Kharkiv counteroffensive. They were as surprised as the Ukrainians when the Russian lines collapsed. Beyond supplying the Ukrainians with game-changing weaponry, the United States provided critical targeting information that helped the Ukrainians ration their limited supplies of ammunition. Ukraine would regularly give the United States and its allies a “high value” list spelling out the sorts of targets it was looking to hit, and often received precise coordinates.
3. In response to the Kharkiv rout, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Gen. Sergei Surovikin as his first overall commander for the Russian war effort. With a direct line to Surovikin, Putin began to receive a more unvarnished picture of the problems on the battlefield, according to two people familiar with the matter, who said that previously Putin had been given overly rosy assessments by his top defense officials.
4. The Americans were deeply involved in helping Ukraine plan for a counteroffensive in the south. The Ukrainian military was under considerable political pressure to undertake a broad counteroffensive across the entire southern front, which would have included an attempt to push southward into the Zaporizhzhia region and sever the “land bridge” from the Russian border to Crimea. In a July war-gaming exercise that Ukrainian commanders held in Germany with Western counterparts, the American and British couldn’t get the operation to work in their simulations. That helped convince the Ukrainians that a narrower operation focused on Kherson was a better military option.
5. Frustration in Kyiv with a lack of progress prompted the Ukrainian government to replace the commander of the Kherson operation in late September. The decision was kept under wraps at the time so as not to provide Russia with any kind of propaganda victory. The Americans were informed. Maj. Gen. Andriy Kovalchuk was replaced by Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavsky, a trusted lieutenant of Syrsky’s. “I think there were folks who were probably getting impatient with the movement in the south,” said a senior U.S. military official. “It was a really good start and then it just kind of stopped.”
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu arrived in Kyiv Wednesday to discuss further military support for Ukraine, marking his first visit to the country in the 10 months since Russia invaded. In Kyiv, officials warned the capital would see emergency power outages all winter, despite workers racing to repair infrastructure damaged by shelling. Read the latest updates here.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.