Ukraine live briefing: Drones target Kyiv after fiercest missile attack in weeks Firemen attend to a residential building after it was destroyed by a falling missile in a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 29. (Ed Ram for The Washington Post)

Listen Gift Article Share

Air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv early Friday, a day after missile strikes rippled across the country in one of the fiercest Russian attacks in recent weeks. The Kyiv region’s governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, said the same day in a Telegram message that Ukraine’s air defenses had repelled a drone attack.

Engineers raced to restore power to large parts of Ukraine that had suffered blackouts after strikes on energy infrastructure. In Kyiv, 40 percent of the population was affected by outages, the city council said Thursday. Nearly all of Lviv, a city of more than 700,000 before the war, was without electricity, its mayor said, adding that transportation and water supply would also probably be impacted. There were also blackouts in the Odessa region.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping virtually on Friday to discuss “the most pressing regional affairs,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Ukraine said that Russia fired 69 missiles and 23 attack drones on Thursday, most of which were intercepted by the country’s on Thursday, most of which were intercepted by the country’s air defenses . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said its military intercepted 54 missiles and 11 drones. “Unfortunately, there were several hits,” he said in his nightly address. “And I thank everyone who is working to restore energy supply.”

The conflict in Ukraine is deadlocked, the country’s head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, told the the country’s head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, told the BBC . “We can’t defeat [Russia] in all directions comprehensively. Neither can they,” he said. “We’re very much looking forward to new weapons supplies, and to the arrival of more advanced weapons.”

2. Battleground updates

Russia launched air- and sea-based cruise missiles at energy and civil infrastructure facilities across Ukraine on Thursday, the country’s Armed Forces said in a statement. Shelling was reported from the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkhiv regions. Many civilian health-care facilities have been taken over by Russia to treat its wounded, particularly in the Luhansk region, the across Ukraine on Thursday, the country’s Armed Forces said in a statement. Shelling was reported from the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkhiv regions. Many civilian health-care facilities have been taken over by Russia to treat its wounded, particularly in the Luhansk region, the statement said.

Ukraine conducted counteroffensive operations in Kreminna, advancing 1.5 miles the past week, according to Brig. Gen. Oleksiy Hromov, the deputy chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Ukrainian General Staff. Another official in the Luhansk region claimed that Ukraine hoped to advancing 1.5 miles the past week, according to Brig. Gen. Oleksiy Hromov, the deputy chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Ukrainian General Staff. Another official in the Luhansk region claimed that Ukraine hoped to regain control of the city by early 2023.

Ukraine’s security services have placed the mayor of Poltava, a city in central Ukraine, under suspicion for for sharing information on troop deployment . The agency said in a statement that the official allegedly had shared data that was not publicly available.

3. Global impact

President Biden signed an omnibus bill that will bring “crucial assistance to Ukraine,” he said on Twitter . The bill, signed into law on Thursday, will be used for purposes including “providing emergency assistance for the situation in Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement

The United Kingdom provided $2.77 million of military aid to Ukraine in 2022, and has committed to the same level of funding in 2023, the the Defense Ministry said Friday. The country has helped Ukraine with air defense weapon systems, bomb de-arming kits and antiaircraft guns.

A Russian security official who fled the country will be deported from Kazakhstan , Russia on Sept. 4. Reuters reported, citing his wife. Maj. Maikhail Zhilin, who objected to the invasion of Ukraine,Russia on Sept. 4.

Belarus summoned the Ukrainian ambassador after a missile from Ukraine strayed into its territory, according to the according to the foreign ministry of Belarus. Such incidents can lead to “catastrophic consequences for everyone,” said Anatoly Glaz, a spokesman for the country’s foreign ministry, which has demanded an inquiry by Kyiv.

4. From our correspondents

Putin, unaccustomed to losing, is increasingly isolated as war falters: A new gulf is emerging between the Russian president and much of the country’s elite, writes Catherine Belton. More than 300 days of brutal war against Ukraine have blown up decades of Russia’s carefully cultivated economic relations with the West, turning the country into a pariah, while Kremlin efforts to replace those ties with closer cooperation with India and China appear to be foundering the longer the war grinds on.

GiftOutline Gift Article