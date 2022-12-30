Ukraine live briefing: Drones target Kyiv after fiercest missile attack in weeks

Air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv early Friday, a day after missile strikes rippled across the country in one of the fiercest Russian attacks in recent weeks. The Kyiv region’s governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, said the same day in a Telegram message that Ukraine’s air defenses had repelled a drone attack.
Engineers raced to restore power to large parts of Ukraine that had suffered blackouts after strikes on energy infrastructure. In Kyiv, 40 percent of the population was affected by outages, the city council said Thursday. Nearly all of Lviv, a city of more than 700,000 before the war, was without electricity, its mayor said, adding that transportation and water supply would also probably be impacted. There were also blackouts in the Odessa region.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
Putin, unaccustomed to losing, is increasingly isolated as war falters: A new gulf is emerging between the Russian president and much of the country’s elite, writes Catherine Belton. More than 300 days of brutal war against Ukraine have blown up decades of Russia’s carefully cultivated economic relations with the West, turning the country into a pariah, while Kremlin efforts to replace those ties with closer cooperation with India and China appear to be foundering the longer the war grinds on.