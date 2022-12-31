Europe What will former Pope Benedict’s funeral look like? Pope John Paul II's funeral, in St. Peter's Square on April 8, 2005, was at the time the largest attended funeral in history. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

But what shape the ceremonies will take for Benedict remains unclear. Will he lie in state wearing red pontifical vestments? Will a traditional nine-day mourning period, the novemdiales, be observed after his burial? The Holy See press office, announcing that Benedict passed away at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery within Vatican City, said only that further information would be provided soon.

Advertisement

Church watchers anticipate that Pope Francis will preside over the funeral itself, whereas that responsibility traditionally falls to the dean of the College of Cardinals. A sitting pope celebrating Mass for his predecessor would mark a historic moment for the church. Though it was Benedict, then known as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who led the funeral Mass for his predecessor, Pope John Paul II.

Will this be as elaborate an affair, with world leaders invited? For John Paul II, the exequial Mass lasted three hours and was at the time the largest attended funeral in history.

“Rites and ceremonies after the death of a reigning pope are clear and already well elaborated,” said Ulrich Nersinger, who studies the Vatican and has worked for the papal ceremonial office. “The big problem is: What do you do if it’s a pope emeritus who dies? That’s a new experience.”

Advertisement

Nersinger suggested that some direction may come from Benedict’s last will and testament, but much will also depend on the decisions of Francis.

GiftOutline Gift Article