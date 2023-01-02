Attacks on Kyiv force power outages after deadly weekend across Ukraine

Key infrastructure facilities in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, were targeted by drones on Sunday, officials said. The assaults were part of the latest wave of attacks throughout the country over New Year’s weekend that left at least four civilians dead.
As war drags on, young Ukrainians are rethinking their futures. Siobhán O’Grady and Kostiantyn Khudov spoke with young people balancing war with other aspects of their lives. “All are grappling with how the war has forced them to grow up overnight, altered the direction of their lives, reordered their priorities, derailed their dreams,” they report.