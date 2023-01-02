Attacks on Kyiv force power outages after deadly weekend across Ukraine

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Key infrastructure facilities in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, were targeted by drones on Sunday, officials said. The assaults were part of the latest wave of attacks throughout the country over New Year’s weekend that left at least four civilians dead.

Ukrainian forces shot down 35 drones on Sunday, Zelensky said in his first nightly address of the new year. He called Russian forces “pathetic,” saying “they entered this year staying the same.”

As war drags on, young Ukrainians are rethinking their futures. Siobhán O’Grady and Kostiantyn Khudov spoke with young people balancing war with other aspects of their lives. “All are grappling with how the war has forced them to grow up overnight, altered the direction of their lives, reordered their priorities, derailed their dreams,” they report.