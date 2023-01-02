Attacks on Kyiv force power outages after deadly weekend across Ukraine

By
January 2, 2023 at 1:56 a.m. EST
Kyiv residents look at a building that was destroyed by a Russian missile on New Year’s Day. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Key infrastructure facilities in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, were targeted by drones on Sunday, officials said. The assaults were part of the latest wave of attacks throughout the country over New Year’s weekend that left at least four civilians dead.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin offered sparring commentary on the war in their New Year’s addresses.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

  • Ukrainian forces shot down 35 drones on Sunday, Zelensky said in his first nightly address of the new year. He called Russian forces “pathetic,” saying “they entered this year staying the same.”
  • Several waves of drones targeted infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region on Sunday evening, said Oleksiy Kuleba, the regional governor. The Kyiv City Military Administration said 20 drones were shot down. “Air defense works,” Kuleba wrote on Telegram, warning residents not to let their guard down. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said early Monday that the attacks had damaged energy facilities, forcing emergency power outages in the city. He said earlier that a 19-year-old man was hospitalized because of the attacks on Kyiv.
  • At least four civilians were killed and dozens injured during attacks throughout Ukraine on New Year’s Eve, officials said. The dead included one in Kyiv, one in Zaporizhzhia and one in Kherson, according to regional and federal officials. In the city of Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine, a 22-year-old woman who was wounded in Saturday’s attacks died of her injuries, the regional governor said.
  • Zelensky and Putin offered opposing recollections of 2022 in their New Year’s addresses. Zelensky said last year “began on February 24,” when Russia invaded Ukraine. This year, he said, will be “the year of return” — of soldiers to their families and refugees to their homes. Promising victory, Zelensky said: “We haven’t lost anything. It was taken from us.” Putin, meanwhile, said 2022 had been “a year of hard, necessary decisions” and “fateful events.”

2. In photos: Ukrainians ring in the new year

3. Global impact

  • European heads of state emphasized their support for Ukraine in their New Year’s addresses. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, “2023 will give us an opportunity to showcase the very best of Britain on the world stage, continuing to stand with our Ukrainian friends against Putin’s brutality and defending freedom and democracy wherever we find it under threat.” French President Emmanuel Macron said France would embrace its “role to play in this moment of our humanity, when so many authoritarian regimes are shaking up our democracies and their foundations.”
  • Sweden, which took the reins of the E.U. Council presidency on Sunday, has pledged to support Ukraine through its six-month term. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that, in addition to “maintaining European unity in our support for Ukraine,” Sweden’s priorities during its term include “carefully monitoring Ukraine’s progress as a candidate country.”
  • The West must be ready to provide long-term support for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. He told the BBC that, with Russia refusing to relent, enduring military support from Western nations would force Moscow to the negotiating table.

4. From our correspondents

As war drags on, young Ukrainians are rethinking their futures. Siobhán O’Grady and Kostiantyn Khudov spoke with young people balancing war with other aspects of their lives. “All are grappling with how the war has forced them to grow up overnight, altered the direction of their lives, reordered their priorities, derailed their dreams,” they report.

