Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky says Russia seeking to exhaust Ukraine; Russian military facility hit The wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk. (Strategic Communications Directorate of the Ukrainian military)

Listen Gift Article Share

Russia is preparing a prolonged air campaign using Iranian-made drones in an effort to exhaust the Ukrainian people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Monday. “But we must ensure — and we will do everything for this — that this goal of terrorists fails like all the others,” he said in his nightly address.

Ukraine said a building housing Russian troops in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region had been destroyed, but it did not claim responsibility for the attack. Russian officials acknowledged the attack, but the two sides disagreed on the number of casualties. Kyiv said hundreds of Russian troops were killed or wounded, while Moscow said several dozen were killed.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Russia’s Defense Ministry said 63 service members were killed in the strike in Donetsk , shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. The ministry said Monday that Ukrainian forces struck a building near the city of Makiivka, where Russian service members were stationed. Ukraine said at least 400 Russian soldiers were killed and hundreds more injured. Ukrainian troops carried out the attack by firing four long-range missiles with U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Russian officials said. The Washington Post could not independently verify the accuracy of the accounts.

More than 80 Iranian-made drones have been shot down in Ukraine so far in 2023, Zelensky said in his nightly address. Ukraine and the West have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia for use in the war. Tehran has denied those claims.

2. Battleground updates

Pro-Russian forces have probably increased the pace of infantry assaults against Ukrainian positions near Bakhmut , the eastern Ukrainian city at the center of the , the eastern Ukrainian city at the center of the heaviest fighting in recent weeks, the British Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

In 2022, more than 20,000 Ukrainian troops participated in training that took place in partner countries, according to according to figures released by Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the most senior uniformed official in the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian personnel are being trained in 17 European countries, he said.

3. Global impact

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke to Zelensky in what she said was her first call of the new year and reaffirmed the European Union’s support for Ukraine. and reaffirmed the European Union’s support for Ukraine. Von der Leyen told Zelensky that she looked forward to meeting him in Ukraine soon. European heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, also emphasized their support for Ukraine in their New Year’s addresses.

Zelensky’s office said he had urged the E.U. to provide 3 billion euros, or $3.2 billion, to Ukraine this month during his conversation with von der Leyen. That financial aid would be the first tranche of a package worth 18 billion euros, or $19.2 billion, according to Zelensky’s office. Zelensky and von der Leyen will convene for a summit next month in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. during his conversation with von der Leyen. That financial aid would be the first tranche of a package worth 18 billion euros, or $19.2 billion, according to Zelensky’s office. Zelensky and von der Leyen will convene for a summit next month in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

4. From our correspondents

Europe prepares to take in more Ukrainians, with less support, in 2023: In Poland and across Europe, some governments are poised to reduce funding for Ukrainian refugees as energy and housing costs rise, Claire Parker writes. The cuts have left humanitarian groups and volunteers grappling with the difficult question of how to sustain aid to Ukrainian refugees in the year ahead, with new hardships as winter sets in.

“One would have to be made out of stone” not to help in the face of such suffering, one Polish welfare worker told The Post. But help from private citizens “has its limits,” he added.

GiftOutline Gift Article