Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky says Russia seeking to exhaust Ukraine; Russian military facility hit

Russia is preparing a prolonged air campaign using Iranian-made drones in an effort to exhaust the Ukrainian people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Monday. “But we must ensure — and we will do everything for this — that this goal of terrorists fails like all the others,” he said in his nightly address.
Ukraine said a building housing Russian troops in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region had been destroyed, but it did not claim responsibility for the attack. Russian officials acknowledged the attack, but the two sides disagreed on the number of casualties. Kyiv said hundreds of Russian troops were killed or wounded, while Moscow said several dozen were killed.
4. From our correspondents
Europe prepares to take in more Ukrainians, with less support, in 2023: In Poland and across Europe, some governments are poised to reduce funding for Ukrainian refugees as energy and housing costs rise, Claire Parker writes. The cuts have left humanitarian groups and volunteers grappling with the difficult question of how to sustain aid to Ukrainian refugees in the year ahead, with new hardships as winter sets in.
“One would have to be made out of stone” not to help in the face of such suffering, one Polish welfare worker told The Post. But help from private citizens “has its limits,” he added.