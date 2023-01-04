Ukraine live briefing: Moscow deflects after Donetsk strike; Putin, Zelensky to speak with Erdogan Workers remove debris from a destroyed building in Makiivka, Ukraine, where at least 89 Russian soldiers were killed in a missile strike. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

The fallout from a deadly attack in the occupied city of Makiivka in Ukraine’s Donetsk region has led to finger-pointing by Russian officials. The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday said the attack was a result of illicit cellphone use among Russian soldiers, in what some observers see as an attempt to shift culpability from Moscow.

The attack, which the Russian Defense Ministry said killed 89 — Ukraine has estimated a higher death toll at 400 — prompted rare public mourning in Russia.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Turkish news agency NTV. Afterward, Erdogan will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kalin said.

1. Key developments

Since the attack in Makiivka, Russian military leaders have faced scrutiny for squeezing soldiers into high-density barracks in the same buildings used to store ammunition. Igor Girkin, a former Russian paramilitary commander in Ukraine, wrote on Telegram that he "was warned that this could happen again at any moment since this is not the only such extremely dense deployment of personnel and equipment within HIMARS range," The Washington Post reported

Turkey will "continue to maintain this intense diplomacy with both sides" in the Russia-Ukraine war, Kalin said in announcing Erdogan's plan to speak with both his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on Wednesday. The NATO country has walked a fine line during the war, attempting to maintain its close relationship with Ukraine while still relying on Russian gas and imports.

There were civilian victims following Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in the cities of Kramatorsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported early Wednesday, warning that the threat of enemy strikes remains.

2. Global impact

The United States has had direct conversations with Russian officials about Paul Whelan, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday in a news briefing. He was responding to a question about efforts to free Whelan since the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner. Whelan, who the U.S. government has determined was "wrongfully detained," has been held in Russia for four years on charges of espionage.

Zelensky had calls with several international leaders on Tuesday, including the prime ministers of the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Norway and Canada. "Every day I will continue such diplomatic activity — both formal and informal, both public and nonpublic," he said in his nightly address, thanking the leaders for their commitment to supporting Ukraine.

Valerii Zaluzhny, Ukraine's military chief, spoke on the phone Tuesday with Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff. They discussed the tensions in border regions and the intense fighting in Bakhmut, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook. Zaluzhny also outlined Ukraine's defense needs as it continues its fight against Russia in the new year.

4. From our correspondents

Tinder in the trenches: How war has changed love and sex in Ukraine. When a 30-year-old Ukrainian soldier racked up 200 matches on Tinder in Kharkiv, he was enticed by the potential for a hookup. But as he started meeting up with dates, he quickly realized he lacked his normal charm and didn’t have the energy for conversation. The death and destruction of his daily life at war weighed on him too heavily.

Russia’s invasion has upended all aspects of life in Ukraine, and intimacy is no exception, write Jeff Stein, Samantha Schmidt and Kostiantyn Khudov. “It’s a real trauma, and trauma and romance don’t go together,” said Alexander Kolomiychuk, a sex therapist in Kyiv. “In war, there is no time for pleasure. There is no time for recreation.”

