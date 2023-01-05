Pope Benedict XVI funeral live updates Catholic Church to mix ancient rituals and new precedents in historic ceremony

The moment that transformed Benedict’s legacy — and perhaps his church — passed so quietly that it was initially missed. The pontiff was closing what one reporter described as an “extremely banal,” routine ceremony with Vatican cardinals on Feb. 11, 2013, when he uttered, in Latin, that he had made “a decision of great importance for the life of the church.” Many people at the meeting did not understand Latin. Confused looks were swapped until the meaning seeped in. To Angelo Sodano, dean of the cardinals, Benedict’s words came like “a bolt of lightning in a clear blue sky.” A reporter in the room began to cry.