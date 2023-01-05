The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Pope Benedict XVI funeral live updates Catholic Church to mix ancient rituals and new precedents in historic ceremony

Benedict’s funeral will end the complicated ‘two popes’ era
How the day of Benedict’s funeral will unfold
Faithful wait on the day of the funeral of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 5, 2023. REUTERS/Yara Nardi (Yara Nardi/Reuters)
VATICAN CITY — The Catholic Church is conducting a historic funeral Thursday for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, using a mix of ancient rituals and new precedents for a figure who transformed the papacy with his decision 10 years ago to retire.

Pope Francis will preside over the Mass, in just one of the day’s novel aspects. Prayers will be said for both the “pope emeritus” — as Benedict will be referred to during the ceremony — and for the sitting pontiff. How Francis eulogizes his predecessor will be closely watched, as the final act in an outwardly warm but sometimes awkward relationship between the two popes.

Here’s what to know

  • The funeral gives the Roman Catholic Church a final moment to reflect on one of its most towering, and polarizing, conservatives — somebody who shaped the faith with his moral certitude.
  • Benedict, who died on Saturday at age 95, lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica this week, as about 200,000 people filed past.
  • For the funeral, in St. Peter’s Square, his remains will be in a closed cypress casket. Afterward, the casket will be placed inside a middle coffin of zinc and an outer coffin of wood, in a tradition thought to combine symbolism and protection for deceased pontiffs.
  • Benedict will be buried later in the day in the grottoes under the basilica, in the tomb that once held John Paul II, before he was beatified and his coffin transferred upstairs in the basilica.
