Ukraine live briefing: U.S., France poised to send armored vehicles; Kyiv says it plans spring push U.S. soldiers drive an armored fighting vehicle during a joint exercise with Syrian Democratic Forces in northeastern Syria in 2021. President Biden confirmed the United States was considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine. (Baderkhan Ahmad/AP)

The United States and France are expected to send Ukraine armored fighting vehicles and light tanks, respectively, in a major shift after months of turning down such requests. President Biden on Wednesday confirmed that the United States was considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles. Earlier the same day, France said it would send light tanks to Ukraine for the first time, according to statements from the French and Ukrainian governments.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked France and President Emmanuel Macron in his nightly address. “This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners: There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks,” he said.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

"Modern Western armored vehicles, Western-type tanks" are key to ending the war, Zelensky said in his address. A senior U.S. administration official said that the Bradleys could be included in a package of weapons to be announced as soon as this week. Zelensky requested tanks during his visit to Washington last month

Ukraine expects the war to heat up in March and is planning a major offensive in the spring, the country’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, told the country’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, told ABC News on Wednesday. “This will happen throughout Ukraine, from Crimea to the Donbas,” he said.

Zelensky advocated his "peace formula" in calls to leaders of Denmark and Romania on Wednesday, reiterating the demand for complete withdrawal of Russian troops and compensation and justice for war crimes. Vowing to continue his diplomatic marathon daily, he said that Ukraine's allies have the same goal of putting an end to Russian aggression "as soon as possible."

2. Battleground updates

A powerful explosion was heard overnight in Melitopol, a Russian-occupied city in Ukraine's southeast, Vladimir Rogov, a local official shared on Telegram. No more details were immediately available.

Two people died in Russian attacks in eastern Donetsk region Wednesday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the area's military administration head, said on Telegram. Russians targeted an industrial zone in Kostyantynivka, and in Bakhmut, a historic building in the city center was damaged.

3. Global impact

The United States is aware of reports of Iranian drones containing some components manufactured in the West, including by American companies, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Wednesday. Price said additional export restrictions can be considered, if needed.

Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, on Wednesday called on Western countries to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, Deustche Welle reported. She said European Union must do more to put an end to the war.

The Estonian government is developing legal mechanisms to transfer seized Russian assets to Ukraine, ERR News, the country's English-language public broadcaster reported Thursday. In an interview to BBC, Urmas Reinsalu, Estonia's foreign minister said their target is to immediately transfer hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine.

4. From our correspondents

Tinder in the trenches: How war has changed love and sex in Ukraine. When a 30-year-old Ukrainian soldier racked up 200 matches on Tinder in Kharkiv, he was enticed by the potential for a hookup. But as he started meeting up with dates, he quickly realized he lacked his normal charm and didn’t have the energy for conversation. The death and destruction of his daily life at war weighed on him too heavily.

Russia’s invasion has upended all aspects of life in Ukraine, and intimacy is no exception, write Jeff Stein, Samantha Schmidt and Kostiantyn Khudov. “It’s a real trauma, and trauma and romance don’t go together,” said Alexander Kolomiychuk, a sex therapist in Kyiv. “In war, there is no time for pleasure. There is no time for recreation.”

