Ukraine live briefing: U.S., France poised to send armored vehicles; Kyiv says it plans spring push

The United States and France are expected to send Ukraine armored fighting vehicles and light tanks, respectively, in a major shift after months of turning down such requests.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked France and President Emmanuel Macron in his nightly address. “This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners: There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks,” he said.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Tinder in the trenches: How war has changed love and sex in Ukraine. When a 30-year-old Ukrainian soldier racked up 200 matches on Tinder in Kharkiv, he was enticed by the potential for a hookup. But as he started meeting up with dates, he quickly realized he lacked his normal charm and didn’t have the energy for conversation. The death and destruction of his daily life at war weighed on him too heavily.
Russia’s invasion has upended all aspects of life in Ukraine, and intimacy is no exception, write Jeff Stein, Samantha Schmidt and Kostiantyn Khudov. “It’s a real trauma, and trauma and romance don’t go together,” said Alexander Kolomiychuk, a sex therapist in Kyiv. “In war, there is no time for pleasure. There is no time for recreation.”