What is the Temple Mount, and why did Itamar Ben Gvir’s visit stoke tension?

Israel’s newly appointed far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, made just the sort of move earlier this week that critics of the incoming government had feared: a visit to a sensitive Jerusalem holy site revered by both Jews and Muslims, where even the slightest perceived change to the status quo could provoke tensions that have already come to a boil.

Ben Gvir’s tone-setting tour of the ancient religious compound, known as the Temple Mount to Jews and the Noble Sanctuary to Muslims, was one of his first actions in office, and the first such visit in years by a top Israeli official.

In a video published by Reuters, Ben Gvir, striding across the compound flanked by security, looks into a camera and invokes a Jewish stake in the site. “We don’t give in. We don’t surrender. We don’t blink,” he says.

Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir briefly visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Jan. 3. (Video: Reuters)

A Jewish nationalist provocateur with a penchant for igniting media firestorms, Ben Gvir took up the national security post last week, as part of the most right-wing government in Israel’s history. Palestinian groups and Arab nations called Ben Gvir’s visit to the Temple Mount an intentional provocation, raising the potential for further unrest at a time of heightened tension between Israelis and Palestinian Muslims. It drew condemnation from across the Middle East and from the United States. The U.N. Security Council is set to discuss the visit at an emergency session Thursday.

Here’s what to know about the site.

What is the religious significance of the site?

LEB. SYRIA Golan Heights Med. Sea ISRAEL WEST BANK Tel Aviv Amman Jerusalem GAZA JORDAN EGYPT 50 MILES Palestinian towns Israeli settlement Green Line (under 1949 armistice accord) EAST JERUSALEM Damascus Gate The Temple Mount Old City Christian Quarter Muslim Quarter Dome of the Rock Western Wall al-Aqsa Mosque Jewish Quarter Armenian Quarter WEST JERUSALEM 2,000 FEET Sources: Ir Amim, B’Tselem, satellite imagery via Planet THE WASHINGTON POST Palestinian towns Israeli settlement LEB. Med. Sea SYRIA Golan Heights Green Line (under 1949 armistice accord) EAST JERUSALEM ISRAEL WEST BANK Tel Aviv Amman GAZA Jerusalem JORDAN EGYPT Damascus Gate 50 MILES The Temple Mount Old City Christian Quarter Muslim Quarter Dome of the Rock Western Wall al-Aqsa Mosque Jewish Quarter Armenian Quarter WEST JERUSALEM 2,000 FEET Sources: Ir Amim, B’Tselem, satellite imagery via Planet THE WASHINGTON POST Palestinian towns Israeli settlement LEB. SYRIA Med. Sea Golan Heights EAST JERUSALEM ISRAEL Tel Aviv WEST BANK Amman Green Line (under 1949 armistice accord) Jerusalem GAZA JORDAN Damascus Gate EGYPT 50 MILES Old City The Temple Mount Christian Quarter Muslim Quarter Dome of the Rock Western Wall al-Aqsa Mosque Jewish Quarter WEST JERUSALEM Armenian Quarter 2,000 FEET Sources: Ir Amim, B’Tselem, satellite imagery via Planet THE WASHINGTON POST

The compound holds religious significance for Muslims, Jews and Christians.

It’s the holiest site in Judaism. The historical origins of the site are disputed among archaeologists, but in the Jewish tradition, a religious structure known as the First Temple was built on the hill during the reign of King Solomon in the 10th century B.C. The temple, around which the ancient Jewish faith was centered, and the one that followed it were destroyed when invading empires sacked Jerusalem.

“For Jews it is the most sacred place in Jewish history and actually symbolizes the clearest contact between modern Israel and ancient Israel,” said Amichai Cohen, senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute.

In both Jewish and Muslim traditions, it’s known as the place where Abraham offered to sacrifice his son. Jews, by custom, pray facing Jerusalem, and in particular the Temple Mount, but were largely barred from praying on the site itself for centuries. The Western Wall, a retaining wall outside the al-Aqsa compound, has long been venerated as a focal point for Jewish prayer below the site.

For Sunni Muslims, the Noble Sanctuary is the third-holiest site, after mosques in Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia. Al-Aqsa is seen as the place from which the prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven after making a miraculous one-night journey from Mecca to Jerusalem. The mosque was built on the southern part of the plaza in the early 8th century A.D. Across the courtyard is the Dome of the Rock, an ornate Islamic shrine, with a golden dome visible across much of the city.

Who is in charge of the compound?

Israel captured East Jerusalem from Jordan during the Arab-Israeli war in 1967. It later declared all of Jerusalem to be Israel’s capital — a move not recognized by most of the international community. Since 1967, a religious trust known as the Waqf has managed the al-Aqsa compound. The trust is funded and supervised by Jordan, in an arrangement formalized in a 1994 peace treaty between Israel and Jordan. Israel has security authority over the site and maintains a police presence there.

Non-Muslims are allowed to visit the site but cannot pray there.

Why is it considered a flash point for conflict?

The site lies at the heart of the struggle between Israelis and Palestinians for control of Jerusalem. The status of the city has proved a sticking point in efforts to bring about a two-state solution to the conflict — the conditions for which many Palestinians and Israelis say no longer exist on the ground — and al-Aqsa has become a symbol of the Palestinian quest for self-determination.

The mosque is “the most important religious site for Muslims in Palestine and it is absolutely central to Palestinian identity,” said Khaled Elgindy, a Palestinian affairs expert at the Middle East Institute.

Violations of the delicate status quo have been interpreted by many Palestinians and Muslims around the world as acts of aggression. A visit by Ariel Sharon, then the Israeli opposition leader, to the site in 2000 helped spark the second intifada, also known as the al-Aqsa Intifada — a 4½-year Palestinian uprising during which more than 3,000 Palestinians and 1,000 Israelis were killed.

In recent years, Israel’s installation of metal detectors at the compound provoked a violent backlash in 2017. They were removed. And members of an emboldened Israeli religious nationalist movement have increasingly ventured onto the plaza, often joined and encouraged by Ben Gvir. Jordan issued a formal complaint to Israel in April 2021 about large groups of Jewish visitors violating the status quo. The following month, Ben Gvir’s support for settlers in an East Jerusalem neighborhood helped catalyze an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist militant group that rules Gaza.

“Every time a minister or a Knesset member or a member of an extremist settler group goes up to the al-Aqsa compound, they are eroding the status quo,” Elgindy said.

Rights groups say Israeli security forces are quick to storm the site, and to fire tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters.

The Palestinian Authority warned that Ben Gvir’s visit could lead to more violence. Arab states decried the move, including the United Arab Emirates, which has moved toward warmer relations with Israel. The UAE formally requested the U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the matter.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price called Ben Gvir’s visit “unacceptable.” Price told reporters that U.S. officials had raised the incident with Israeli counterparts.

Are Jews divided over whether to pray there?

A “very large majority” of religious and more secular Jewish Israelis refrain from going to the Temple Mount, Cohen said.

Given how easily inflamed tensions there can become, many feel that Jews should avoid the area so as to not provoke Palestinians and stoke another round of violence.

Even aside from security concerns, there are religious reasons why some Jews believe it’s important to stay off the Temple Mount. Many orthodox leaders say Jews should not walk on the “Holy of Holies,” part of the site of the historic Jewish temples. Jews from all over the world visit and pray at the adjoining Western Wall.

Why did Ben Gvir visit?

Ben Gvir has emerged as the leader of Israel’s far-right religious nationalist movement, which has soared in popularity in recent years and pushed for a greater Jewish presence at the Temple Mount.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office reiterated this week that he is committed to upholding the status quo. But Ben Gvir, his ally in government, has long advocated for changing the arrangement. Known for his Jewish supremacist views, he has been convicted of inciting racism against Arabs and supporting a terrorist group.

For Ben Gvir, who built his career on making inflammatory statements designed to provoke Palestinians, it’s politically expedient to break with the norm, Cohen said — and to make noise by doing so.

“Ben Gvir is the politician that has gained most from challenging the existing policy on Temple Mount,” Cohen said.

Now, though, he is no longer just a populist rabble-rouser but a cabinet minister — with an expanded suite of powers over Israel’s security forces. The trip to the Temple Mount at the start of his tenure was likely intended to send a message “reminding Palestinians who’s boss” and possibly to trigger unrest that would give him “the pretext to crack down,” Elgindy said.

"If we respond the way we should - it'd be the last war." Ben-Gvir's party mate, Tzvika Fogel says the quiet part out loud: Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount ascent was a provocation designed to bait Hamas into violating the ceasefire. https://t.co/W1UQo70eXk — Ron Skolnik (@Ron_Skolnik) January 3, 2023

Shira Rubin in Tel Aviv and Miriam Berger in Washington contributed to this report.

