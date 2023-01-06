British press reveal more details on unreleased Harry memoir ‘Spare’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — The top of the news in British papers, radio, TV and websites on Friday was about all Prince Harry. A handful of news organizations BBC, Guardian, Daily Mail, Sun have obtained of early copies of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir “Spare” — mostly in Spanish — and they report that the prince lost his virginity in a field.

Behind a pub.

The story most British claim they want to go away and which is continually scorned by the royals-obsessed tabloid press shows no signs of dissipating with new revelations from the yet-to-be-released-but-still-leaked memoir. And this is all before a slew of interviews scheduled for the weekend ahead of Tuesday’s book release.

While Britons claim they are sick and tired of Harry and Meghan, they are gobbling up the tidbits. The tabloids are going nuts on the story — and social media in Britain is filled with hashtags pro and con about the couple.

Taliban toll

In the book, Harry says that he killed 25 members of the Taliban during his two tours serving the British army in Afghanistan. That number has not been confirmed. Harry served five months as a forward air controller and Apache helicopter pilot.

The prince writes, according to the BBC, “When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat I didn’t think of those 25 as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board. Bad people eliminated before they could kill good people.”

Former British military officers have told the press that boasting of kills is not smart, and could expose the prince and his family to heightened security threats.

Nazi costume

In previous interviews, Harry has said that attending a costume party dressed as a Nazi was something he would always regret.

In the memoir, Harry claims it was Prince William and his wife Kate, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were the ones who encouraged him to wear a swastika and uniform to a “Natives and Colonials” themed party in 2005. He was 20 years old at the time. “I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” according to Harry.

Psychic consultations and school days

Harry writes about using a psychic a woman who claimed to have “powers” to communicate with his mother, the late Princess Diana. She told him Diana “was happy he was living the life she never could,” according to the BBC.

When he attended England’s most elite boarding school, Eton College, Harry confessed he began smoking marijuana and snorting cocaine, from the age of 17. (This has mostly gotten a yawn in the United Kingdom).

Attracting more attention is the tale of his “loss of virginity, a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion,” the prince writes. “One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub.”

Spouse wars

The Mail Online headline on Friday focused on “What’s REALLY behind Meghan and Kate’s long-standing feud: Harry’s memoir claims fallings out over bridesmaids dresses, Easter gifts and lip gloss drove them apart (but 'recollections may vary’).”

In a series of interviews, it remains unclear who made who cry first, Kate or Meghan.

In the documentary the couple produced for Netflix, “Harry & Meghan,” the prince laments the “pain and suffering” of the women including his wife and mother who marry into his family.

Wicked stepmother fears

In his memoir, according to the Sun, Harry says that he and his brother William begged their father Charles not to wed his longtime partner, Camilla, over fears that she would become a “wicked stepmother” and be unfairly compared to Diana.

Harry writes that his older brother, heir to the throne William, physically attacked him in a kitchen confrontation in 2019 as the two argued over Harry’s wife, Meghan, after William called her “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”

During their fight, Harry writes, his older brother “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” according to the Guardian.

Harry says he landed on a dog bowl, which left him bruised.

In a clip from ITV’s interview with the prince, Harry says William was so angry, he saw “the red mist in him.” Does this suggest some kind of ill-repressed rage? Possible.

Harry says, “He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to.”

The prince is sad that he has lost touch with his father and brother, and that we wants “a family” and “not an institution.”

On the ITV teaser, Harry says, “I want reconciliation, but, first, there needs to be some accountability.” Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, which represent Charles and William, respectively, have declined to comment on any of this.

In another clip from another forthcoming interview with CBS’s Anderson Cooper, Harry admits he was “probably bigoted” before he began dating Meghan, that he was “incredibly naive” about how the British tabloids would spin the relation, and that the “the race element” to the couple’s relationship had been “jumped on straight away,” according to the BBC.

