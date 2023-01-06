Ukraine live briefing: Russia’s Orthodox Christmas cease-fire offer questioned by Ukraine, U.S., Germany

Ukraine, Germany and the United States dismissed President Vladimir Putin’s unilateral cease-fire declaration as a way for Russia to regroup and possibly move more troops and equipment on the battlefield. Putin this week ordered his forces to observe a 36-hour truce for Orthodox Christmas starting Jan. 6 , the Kremlin said.

President Biden said in a White House briefing that he thinks Putin is “trying to find some oxygen” after 10 months of war and tens of thousands of casualties on the Russian side. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a tweet that the so-called cease-fire would not bring freedom or security to Ukrainians.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a real cease-fire would come when Russian troops withdraw from the country. “Now they want to use Christmas as a cover to … stop the advance of our guys in Donbas and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilized men closer to our positions,” he said, referring to a region in eastern Ukraine. “What will this bring? Just another increase in the death toll.”