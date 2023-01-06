Ukraine live briefing: Russia’s Orthodox Christmas cease-fire offer questioned by Ukraine, U.S., Germany

President Biden said in a White House briefing that he thinks Putin is “trying to find some oxygen” after 10 months of war and tens of thousands of casualties on the Russian side. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a tweet that the so-called cease-fire would not bring freedom or security to Ukrainians.
In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a real cease-fire would come when Russian troops withdraw from the country. “Now they want to use Christmas as a cover to … stop the advance of our guys in Donbas and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilized men closer to our positions,” he said, referring to a region in eastern Ukraine. “What will this bring? Just another increase in the death toll.”
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- The United States and Germany will supply Ukraine with armored combat vehicles, Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday in a joint statement, marking a significant policy shift after months of resisting Kyiv’s pleas for tanks. A French official also confirmed the same day that France would send AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine.
- Putin’s cease-fire order was announced Thursday by the Kremlin, which said that the president was responding to an appeal from the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church. Patriarch Kirill is a fierce supporter of Putin and his bloody invasion of Ukraine. The truce applies to the entire front and is scheduled to begin at noon Friday and run through Saturday.
- Russia and Belarus are building up a regional military force with plans to hold joint drills and combat aircraft exercises, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Thursday. “Personnel, weapons, military and special hardware of Russia’s Armed Forces continue arriving in Belarus,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the official news agency, BelTA.
Battleground updates
- There is currently no need for mass mobilization in Ukraine to fight the war, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a television interview. “But everything will depend on the situation at the front,” he said. “We do not have such a great need for people, as in Russia,” he added. “We need weapons … and equipment.”
- The United Nations is disbanding a fact-finding mission it had formed to investigate a deadly attack on a prison in eastern Ukraine. In July, an explosion at Olenivka killed scores of Ukrainian prisoners of war — an attack Moscow and Kyiv blamed on each other. United Nations spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a briefing Thursday that the team could not deploy without clear safety and access guarantees. “We didn’t feel we had received them,” he said.
- New satellite imagery of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine shows “extensive damage to buildings, homes, infrastructure and the fields in and near” the city, Maxar Technologies said in a statement. Bakhmut and the surrounding area in Ukraine’s Donetsk region have been the site of intense battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces in recent months, Maxar said, adding that the imagery was collected on Jan. 4.
Global impact
- The United States is providing Moldova with $30 million in aid to “address spiking energy prices” caused by the war in Ukraine, the U.S. Agency for International Development said Thursday. The assistance “is critical as Russian pressure has exacerbated Moldova’s energy and fiscal challenges,” the agency said. The Eastern European nation is one of the poorest on the continent and has suffered widespread power outages as its energy grid is connected to Ukraine.
- Russia’s occupation of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia is a “serious blow to humanity’s clean energy future,” the chief executive of Holtec International, an energy industry company, wrote Thursday in an open letter. Kris Singh wrote that Putin had “normalized a new horrendous instrument of war” that would put a “huge dent in humankind’s decarbonization aspirations.”
- Ukraine received 10,000 artillery shells from Norway on Thursday, the Norwegian Armed Forces announced. The country has in the past donated M109 self-propelled artillery, air defense systems and Hellfire missiles. It has also trained Ukrainian forces in Norway and in third countries.
- Some 1,271 U.S. citizens have made Moscow’s “Stop List,” posted online by Russia’s Foreign Ministry. They are among the select but growing list of Americans living under a strange penalty that has proved a source of pride, bafflement, and in some cases, consternation: Russian sanctions.