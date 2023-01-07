Ukraine live briefing: Shells continue flying despite Putin’s unilateral cease-fire declaration

January 7, 2023 at 2:11 a.m. EST
Fighting continued despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's unilateral declaration of a cease-fire to mark the Orthodox Christmas holiday. Here, Ukrainian troops are seen near an armored personnel carrier on Friday. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces carried on despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unilateral declaration of a 36-hour cease-fire that started at noon Friday to mark the Orthodox Christmas holiday. Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for the continued shelling.

“I can tell you we see fighting today in Ukraine, even though technically we’re in the cease-fire window,” said Laura Cooper, the U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia. “So, once again, it’s a statement from Putin that we have to take with a grain of salt,” Cooper said about the cease-fire declaration. “This is the same man who said he would not invade Ukraine.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

  • The Biden administration announced Friday a $2.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, the largest drawdown from U.S. defense stockpiles to date. Officials said the package will include additional howitzers and Bradley Fighting Vehicles. In his nightly address, Zelensky praised the aid package and said the armored vehicles — which Kyiv had long called for — were “exactly what [Ukraine] needed.”
  • Russia is seeking to mobilize 500,000 additional troops, a senior Ukrainian military intelligence official said, according to the Guardian. Russian officials have previously denied plans for further drafts. In September, the Russian military conducted an unpopular mobilization of 300,000 people. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, told reporters that “just adding more people is not going to address some of the systemic issues that the Russian military has faced throughout this campaign.”

2. Battleground updates

  • U.S. instructors will later this month start training Ukrainian troops to use Patriot missiles, the anti-air systems that the United States and Germany have pledged to supply to Ukraine. “It will take several months. So, again, Patriot is not an immediate term capability. But we will start that training very soon,” said Cooper, the deputy assistant defense secretary for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia.
  • Russia will maintain its tactic of “sending wave upon wave of forces,” though this has only resulted in “marginal territorial gains” of meters or miles, Cooper told reporters. Russian forces are in dire need of rest and refitting, she said earlier.
  • One of the most fiercely contested sectors during the Orthodox Christmas period was around the Ukrainian town of Kreminna, located about 30 miles north of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, the British Defense Ministry said Saturday. Combat has mostly devolved into close-range infantry engagements, the ministry said in an intelligence update. “Russian commanders will highly likely view pressure around Kreminna as a threat to the right flank of their Bakhmut sector,” the ministry added.
  • Russia is recruiting mercenaries in the Balkans, a Ukrainian government agency said Friday. Russia is also seeking to mobilize people living in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories including Crimea, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center said.

3. Global impact

  • The U.S. State Department imposed new sanctions Friday on top officials at two Iranian organizations responsible for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles used in Ukraine and the development of Iran’s ballistic missile programs. The state department also calls Iran “Russia’s top military backer.”
  • Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he had been invited to visit Ukraine but told Zelensky in a call Friday that he had not yet decided whether to travel there, Reuters reported. Kishida also called out “Russia’s continued aggression” in Ukraine, as Japan prepares to take up the rotating chair of the Group of Seven leading economies.
  • Senators Jack Reed (D-R.I.) and Angus King (I-Maine) met with Zelensky in Kyiv, touting the latest U.S. aid for Ukraine. Reed said in a statement that “providing equipment that the Ukrainian forces need will go a long way to concluding this successfully.”

4. From our correspondents

Laughs, brutal truths and a Zelensky spoof in a theater at the edge of war: The audience giggles and guffaws all the way through “A Play About President Zelensky,” a two-hour vaudeville directed by Piotr Sieklucki that has been hailed as one of Poland’s best plays of 2022, writes Peter Marks from Krakow, Poland.

The piece is one of the more robustly satirical entries in Krakow’s annual Divine Comedy International Theatre Festival, a bustling, nine-day theater marathon. Other works include those done by actors and directors from Ukraine, who are among some of the estimated 3.5 million Ukrainians who have resettled in Poland. “I Feel Mint for You,” by two Ukrainian actresses who escaped the country’s devastated east, culminates in a wrenching scene in English, during which one of the characters loses her composure. “Why people die? Why people die?” she bellows. “Why die? Why die? Why die?”

