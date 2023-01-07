Ukraine live briefing: Shells continue flying despite Putin’s unilateral cease-fire declaration

“I can tell you we see fighting today in Ukraine, even though technically we’re in the cease-fire window,” said Laura Cooper, the U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia. “So, once again, it’s a statement from Putin that we have to take with a grain of salt,” Cooper said about the cease-fire declaration. “This is the same man who said he would not invade Ukraine.”

Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces carried on despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unilateral declaration of a 36-hour cease-fire that started at noon Friday to mark the Orthodox Christmas holiday. Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for the continued shelling.

Russia will maintain its tactic of “sending wave upon wave of forces,” though this has only resulted in “marginal territorial gains” of meters or miles, Cooper told reporters. Russian forces are in dire need of rest and refitting, she said earlier.

Senators Jack Reed (D-R.I.) and Angus King (I-Maine) met with Zelensky in Kyiv, touting the latest U.S. aid for Ukraine. Reed said in a statement that “providing equipment that the Ukrainian forces need will go a long way to concluding this successfully.”

Laughs, brutal truths and a Zelensky spoof in a theater at the edge of war: The audience giggles and guffaws all the way through “A Play About President Zelensky,” a two-hour vaudeville directed by Piotr Sieklucki that has been hailed as one of Poland’s best plays of 2022, writes Peter Marks from Krakow, Poland.

The piece is one of the more robustly satirical entries in Krakow’s annual Divine Comedy International Theatre Festival, a bustling, nine-day theater marathon. Other works include those done by actors and directors from Ukraine, who are among some of the estimated 3.5 million Ukrainians who have resettled in Poland. “I Feel Mint for You,” by two Ukrainian actresses who escaped the country’s devastated east, culminates in a wrenching scene in English, during which one of the characters loses her composure. “Why people die? Why people die?” she bellows. “Why die? Why die? Why die?”