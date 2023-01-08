The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil’s congress, court

Bolsonaro has been in Florida, greeting supporters
Supporters of Brazil's former president, Jair Bolsonaro, stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and Presidential Palace in Brasilia on Jan. 8. (Video: Reuters)
Thousands of radical supporters of Brazil’s former far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, stormed and vandalized the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential office building on Sunday.

The scenes of the rioters, many of whom falsely claim the election was stolen, smashing windows, roaming the halls of the Planalto Palace, brought eerie comparisons of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The attacks came only a week after the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in a runoff election in October. It was one of the closest-ever elections in a deeply polarized nation.

On Sunday afternoon, a visibly irritated president Lula condemned the “abominable” acts and said all those involved would be investigated and punished “with all the strength of the law.” He also blamed Bolsonaro for “stimulating” the attacks on the capital by questioning the integrity of the electoral process.

