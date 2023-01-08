Live updates Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil’s congress, court

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) said Sunday that ousted Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro should be extradited from Florida after his radical supporters attacked key government institutions in Brasilia over the weekend following his election loss.

“Jair Bolsonaro is in Florida, hanging out with Donald Trump,” Castro said during an appearance on CNN. “He’s a dangerous man. They should send him back to his home country of Brazil.”

Castro also said Bolsonaro “used the Trump playbook” to inspire the attacks and that former Trump aides, like Stephen K. Bannon and Stephen Miller have been “trying to spread what is really an authoritarian fascist movement and inspire domestic terrorism in other countries around the world. And Brazil is one example of that.”