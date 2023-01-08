Live updates Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil’s congress, court

Thousands of radical supporters of Brazil’s former far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, stormed and vandalized the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential office building on Sunday.
The attacks came only a week after the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in a runoff election in October. It was one of the closest-ever elections in a deeply polarized nation.
On Sunday afternoon, a visibly irritated president Lula condemned the “abominable” acts and said all those involved would be investigated and punished “with all the strength of the law.” He also blamed Bolsonaro for “stimulating” the attacks on the capital by questioning the integrity of the electoral process.