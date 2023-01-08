Ukraine live briefing: Putin’s cease-fire ends with no break in fighting Worshipers greet each other during Orthodox Christmas Mass at Holy Trinity Church on Saturday in Iltsi, Ukraine. (Zuzana Gogova/Getty Images)

Moscow’s unilaterally declared cease-fire came to an end after no sign of a letup in fighting in the 36 hours that it was apparently in place. Both sides traded blame for the ongoing shelling, which continued in the early hours Sunday and threatened to mar Orthodox Christmas celebrations. Ukraine had not agreed to the truce, viewing it as a ploy for Russian forces to regroup. The British Defense Ministry said the fighting continued at routine levels.

In a video address Saturday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of failing to adhere to its promise to temporarily suspend hostilities. “The world was once again able to see today how false any words of any level that sound from Moscow are. They said something there about an alleged cease-fire. … But the reality is that Russian rounds hit Bakhmut and other Ukrainian positions again.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked Orthodox Christmas by attending a service at the Kremlin on Saturday, praising the Russian Orthodox Church for supporting the nation’s troops. In Ukraine — which has large Orthodox Christian and Roman Catholic communities — worshipers marked the day in churches and with muted festivities.

Zelensky said he was encouraged by the turnout at Orthodox Christmas services at the historic Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv. The service was conducted in Ukrainian and the sermon was delivered by the head of the Kyiv-led branch of the church, in a symbolic show of independence from the Russian Orthodox Church.

The pace of Russian military gains around Bakhmut, a fiercely contested city in eastern Ukraine, is the subject of continued debate. Russian military bloggers have said it could be encircled soon but have not provided evidence for those claims, while the Institute for the Study of War says the pace of any gains is slow and the city's fall is not imminent

2. Battleground updates

The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Saturday that he wanted to capture Bakhmut because of its unique defense fortifications. Yevgeniy Prigozhin described the area's vast salt and gypsum mines as "underground cities" large enough to house troops, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, according to Reuters.

Russia is seeking to mobilize 500,000 additional troops, a senior Ukrainian military intelligence official said, according to the Guardian. Russian officials previously denied that they were planning further drafts. The Washington Post could not independently verify the claims. A decision by Putin in September to call up as many as 300,000 reservists to active duty sparked protests across Russia.

3. Global impact

Zelensky congratulated Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for becoming House speaker on Saturday. He added that Kyiv was "counting on your continued support and further U.S. assistance to bring our common victory closer." U.S. support "has been vital for Ukraine's success on the battlefield," Zelensky tweeted

The United States has called on Italy to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, according to according to La Repubblica newspaper. The request was discussed in a Jan. 5 phone call between national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Francesco Talo, an adviser to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the paper reported.

4. From our correspondents

Moscow’s war in Ukraine brought harsh tactics against gay Russians at home: The idea of Russia as a defender of traditional Christian beliefs — used to justify President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine — has had consequences at home, too, where it has driven parliament to tighten restrictions on the LGBTQ community.

“There is tons of censorship: what you can’t talk about, joke about, what songs you can’t sing or whose tracks you can’t play in order not to attract unwanted attention from the authorities,” Laura, a 21-year-old drag artist, told The Post’s Mary Ilyushina and Mary Gelman.

“Some clubs are dropping drag acts. But I’d say censorship is what worries me the most. Before this law there was freedom of speech. Now, for example, if there are a couple of men or a couple of women sitting in the audience, we can’t joke on any sexual topics because this would already qualify as ‘gay propaganda.’ It feels like we are all gathered at a birthday party for a 70-year-old grandma and we can’t take a step outside of what’s allowed.”

