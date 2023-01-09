Prince Harry says he believed for years that Diana might have faked death

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William believed for “many years” that their mother, Princess Diana may have faked her death and would one day return to their lives, the duke revealed in an interview Sunday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight “I just refused to accept that she was gone,” Harry told Anderson Cooper during an appearance on CBS on Sunday for the show “60 Minutes,” admitting that he once believed his mother was not dead and had “decided to disappear for a time.”

Diana was killed in a car crash in France in August 1997, when Harry was 12 and William was 15 years old. The princess, who was a topic of fascination and scrutiny by the British tabloids and world media, was being hounded by paparazzi in the moments before her death.

What happened on the evening of Aug. 31, became the focus of lengthy investigations and conspiracy theories that live on today.

“Maybe this is all part of a plan,” Harry said he once thought. “I had huge amounts of hope,” adding that William — who is next in line to the British throne — had “similar thoughts.”

Quoting an extract from Harry’s memoir “Spare” which publishes Tuesday, Cooper said: “You write in the book, 'I’d often say it to myself first thing in the morning, maybe this is the day. Maybe this is the day that she’s gonna reappear.’”

Harry, who now lives in California with wife Meghan and their two children, said he held onto the belief that Diana was still alive until he was an adult. At the age of 23, as he visited Paris for the first time, Harry asked a taxi driver to drive him through the same tunnel where Diana was killed along with her partner Dodi Al-Fayed and driver Henri Paul.

The driver was asked to drive at the same speed that Diana was traveling at before her death.

“I need to take this journey, I need to ride the same route. All of it,” Harry told Cooper.

Harry writes in “Spare” that he and William weren’t satisfied with the results of a investigation led by London’s Metropolitan Police that concluded Diana’s driver was drunk at the time of the crash. He said the brothers “considered reopening the inquest” due to the lack of clarity around Diana’s final moments.

“There were so many gaps and so many holes in it,” Harry told Cooper.

When asked if he would still like to launch a fresh investigation to uncover what really happened to Diana, Harry replied, “I don’t even know if it’s an option now. It’s a hell of a question, Anderson.”

“Do I need any more than I already know? No,” he concluded. “I don’t think it would change much.”

The prince did examine photographs documenting the aftermath of the fatal collision.

“All I saw was the back of my mum’s head — slumped on the back seat,” Harry said as he recalled the images from the crash scene. The prince said he was advised by his private secretary not to look at some of the other photos which were more graphic.

Harry said he did not.

The prince, explained that he wanted to see the other images as “proof” his mother was “in the car” on Aug. 31, 1997, “proof she was injured,” and “proof that the very paparazzi that chased her into the tunnel were the very ones taking photographs of her lying half dead.”

“The last thing Mummy saw was a flash bulb,” Harry writes in “Spare.”

