Ukraine live briefing: Bakhmut holding out ‘against all odds,’ Zelensky says Smoke rises Saturday after a Russian strike on the front-line city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

The fiercely contested eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is holding out “against all odds,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Sunday, despite conflicting claims about the pace of Russian gains in the area, on the front lines of the 10-month-old conflict. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Russian military bloggers have claimed the city is close to encirclement, an assertion Ukraine has denied. “Although most of the city is destroyed by Russian strikes, our warriors repel constant attempts at Russian offensives there,” Zelensky said.

1. Key developments

Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, who is charged with overseeing operations on Ukraine's bloody eastern front, visited troops defending the outskirts of Bakhmut and Soledar on Sunday, Zelensky said. Syrsky was behind Ukraine's push to expel Russian troops from the Kharkiv region in September and its earlier defense of Kyiv

Russian media and Moscow's proxy officials accused Ukraine of shelling two power plants in Russian-controlled areas of the eastern Donetsk region on Sunday. Ukraine has not acknowledged reports of the attack. One person was killed in the attack on the Starobeshevskaya power plant, according to Tass, Russia's state news agency.

2. Battleground updates

Russia is boosting defenses in the central Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine, suggesting that commanders are probably preparing for "major Ukrainian offensive action," the British Defense Ministry said Sunday. It noted that a Ukrainian breakthrough in either the Luhansk or Zaporizhzhia regions — both of which Russia illegally claimed to annex last year — would be hugely challenging for Moscow.

The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, may be attempting to financially exploit Ukrainian resources around Bakhmut and is using the war to connect his military forces with Russian regional officials, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, the U.S. think tank, said in their latest campaign assessment. Prigozhin on Saturday described the area's vast salt and gypsum mines as "underground cities" suitable for housing large numbers of troops and tanks.

3. Global impact

A Russian Space Forces aircraft arrived in Belarus on Sunday to begin joint tactical flight exercises, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement. The exercises will be held from Jan. 16 to Feb. 1. The announcement comes amid heightened concerns among Ukrainian officials that Russia could attempt to launch an offensive from Belarus into northern Ukraine.

British political figures on both sides of the aisle have backed calls for a special tribunal to investigate Russia for a "crime of aggression" against Ukraine, British media reported. In a joint statement, senior figures including former prime minister Gordon Brown called for the establishment of a tribunal that would work on the same principles that guided the allies that met in 1941 to pave the way for war crimes trials of Nazi leaders.

4. Analysis from The Washington Post

Ukraine sees ‘year of victory,’ but decisive defeat of Russia won’t be easy: The odds are reasonable that Ukraine will be able to meet Zelensky’s New Year’s pledge to retake all of Ukraine by the end of the year — or at least enough territory to definitively end the threat from Russia, Western officials and analysts say.

Still, with Russian troops digging into fortified defensive positions and reinforced by at least 100,000 recruits, it will be tougher for Ukraine to make advances in 2023 than it was last year, military experts told The Post’s Liz Sly.

If Kyiv cannot achieve significant breakthroughs against this entrenched, growing Russian force, there is a risk that the war will become a protracted conflict favoring Putin, said Elizabeth Shackelford of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

