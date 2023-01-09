Ukraine live briefing: Bakhmut holding out ‘against all odds,’ Zelensky says

The fiercely contested eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is holding out “against all odds,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Sunday, despite conflicting claims about the pace of Russian gains in the area, on the front lines of the 10-month-old conflict.
Russian military bloggers have claimed the city is close to encirclement, an assertion Ukraine has denied. “Although most of the city is destroyed by Russian strikes, our warriors repel constant attempts at Russian offensives there,” Zelensky said.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. Analysis from The Washington Post
Ukraine sees ‘year of victory,’ but decisive defeat of Russia won’t be easy: The odds are reasonable that Ukraine will be able to meet Zelensky’s New Year’s pledge to retake all of Ukraine by the end of the year — or at least enough territory to definitively end the threat from Russia, Western officials and analysts say.
Still, with Russian troops digging into fortified defensive positions and reinforced by at least 100,000 recruits, it will be tougher for Ukraine to make advances in 2023 than it was last year, military experts told The Post’s Liz Sly.
If Kyiv cannot achieve significant breakthroughs against this entrenched, growing Russian force, there is a risk that the war will become a protracted conflict favoring Putin, said Elizabeth Shackelford of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.