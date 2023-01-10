Andrew Tate and brother appear in Romanian court over trafficking charges

Internet personality Andrew Tate, who was arrested on charges including human trafficking, appeared in court in Bucharest, Romania, on Jan. 10. (Video: Reuters, Photo: AP/Reuters)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BUCHAREST, Romania — Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan appeared in a Romanian court on Tuesday to appeal their detention on charges related to human trafficking and coercing women into participating in online pornography. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Tate — a former kickboxing champion and self-described misogynist — exited a police van handcuffed to his brother Tristan as they arrived at a court in Bucharest on Tuesday to appeal a judge’s decision to hold them for up to 30 days as prosecutors seek to send them to trial. Tate appeared to be holding a Quran as his brother waved to reporters outside.

The brothers and two Romanian female associates were arrested last month. In addition to human trafficking, the suspects were charged with forming an organized crime group. One was also charged with rape, though authorities have declined to identify that person, citing local laws.

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, or DIICOT, said in a statement Dec. 29 that they identified six people who were recruited and then sexually abused in Ilfov county, which includes the capital, Bucharest.

Advertisement

Authorities said that the victims were coerced into participating in pornography for distribution on social media and that one of the suspects twice raped a victim in March. The statement, which did not name the suspects, said the victims faced “acts of physical violence and mental coercion.”

The Tates were legally in the country, DIICOT spokesperson Ramona Bolla said in an interview on Dec. 30, noting that the investigation started in April after the U.S. Embassy called the Romanian authorities with information that a U.S. citizen was being held involuntarily at a house in Ilfov.

Police said the four suspects organized a group in early 2021, conspiring to commit human trafficking, not just in Romania but also in the United States and Britain. Conviction in Romania on charges of human trafficking can carry penalties of between three and 10 years. For rape, penalties can range between five and 10 years.

Advertisement

Police earlier reported a search of two properties in April in Ilfov county, in which they said they seized assets related to the case. The Tates’ detention came after police executed five home search warrants, police said. The alleged American victim is no longer in the country, Bolla said. The other five alleged victims were Romanian and Moldovan.

Sorcher reported from London, Morris from Erkelenz, Germany. Timothy Bella and Kelsey Ables contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article