Live updates Brazil’s Lula blames security forces for failing to halt riot

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva accused the country’s police and intelligence officials of failing to halt Sunday’s insurrection by supporters of former far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro in the capital, saying they “neglected their duty.” Authorities in Brazil carried out at least 1,500 arrests after rioters descended on Brasília, breaching and vandalizing the country’s National Congress, Supreme Federal Court and presidential office.
Meanwhile, Bolsonaro — who did not concede his October election loss and whose radical supporters cling to unsubstantiated fraud claims — is in Florida. Some Democratic lawmakers called for the former Brazilian leader’s visa to be revoked.