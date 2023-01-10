The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Brazil’s Lula blames security forces for failing to halt riot

Brazil's presidential palace after the riot on Sunday. (Rafael Vilela for The Washington Post)
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva accused the country’s police and intelligence officials of failing to halt Sunday’s insurrection by supporters of former far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro in the capital, saying they “neglected their duty.” Authorities in Brazil carried out at least 1,500 arrests after rioters descended on Brasília, breaching and vandalizing the country’s National Congress, Supreme Federal Court and presidential office.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro — who did not concede his October election loss and whose radical supporters cling to unsubstantiated fraud claims — is in Florida. Some Democratic lawmakers called for the former Brazilian leader’s visa to be revoked.

  • Bolsonaro said he was admitted to a hospital in Orlando and shared a photo on Twitter of himself in a hospital bed. His legal status in the United States — where he arrived on Dec. 30 — is unclear. If he entered the country on a diplomatic visa, he would have to depart by the end of the month or apply for a different status, the State Department said.
  • Videos showed pro-democracy demonstrators flooding the streets of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro on Monday night, in protest against the insurrection by bolsonaristas.
  • Lula met with federal ministers, military leaders and state governors, he announced on Twitter. The president said the group was united in support for democratic values, and he promised to defend them “always.”
  • The riot, a striking echo of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, also highlighted the close ties between Bolsonaro and former president Donald Trump. Both spent months predicting mass election fraud before refusing to concede defeat and fueling their supporters’ anger.
