Live updates Brazil’s Lula blames security forces for failing to halt riot

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro arrived in Florida on Dec. 30 — two days before the inauguration of his opponent, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and nine days before a large group of his supporters stormed Brazil’s capital and tried to overturn the country’s democratic elections.

But his tenure in the Sunshine State, where some experts say he might be hoping to stay clear of legal trouble back home, could be limited. If he entered the United States on a diplomatic visa, he would have to depart by the end of the month or apply for a different status, the State Department said Monday, amid calls by some lawmakers to extradite the far-right leader.