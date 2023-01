State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Monday . He pointed to Moscow’s growing reliance on fighters from the Wagner Group, a private mercenary organization . “There are now tens of thousands of fighters associated not with the Russian military, but with the Wagner Group” in Ukraine, Price told reporters at a briefing. “And if you look at the backgrounds of so many of these fighters, these are not highly trained infantry men, these are convicts. … We have made the point that it reeks of desperation. It’s not going to change the ultimate tide of the battle.”