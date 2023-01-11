Blast kills at least 5 outside Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — An explosion outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Afghan capital has killed at least five people, with higher casualty numbers feared, according to a Taliban police spokesman. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Khalid Zadran tweeted that those killed in the blast were civilians and that many others were injured. He did not specify the number of wounded but previously said security teams had arrived at the site to investigate.

The blast occurred in central Kabul on one of the city’s most fortified streets, which is home to government ministries and other senior Taliban offices. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The explosion is the latest in a number of bombings that have targeted Taliban and foreign officials in the Afghan capital in recent months. Earlier this month, a bombing targeted the military side of Kabul’s international airport.

Last month, a blast struck the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul, and gunmen attacked a hotel frequented by international business executives, leaving five people dead.

In October, a bombing struck the Interior Ministry, and the month before a bombing outside the Russian Embassy killed six people.

The Islamic State group in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the past attacks. The group has been active in Afghanistan for years and carried out massive bombings while the previous government controlled the country.

The Taliban has pledged higher levels of security under its rule, but the recent bombings raise serious concerns about the group’s ability to secure the country.

Haq Nawaz Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, contributed to this report.

