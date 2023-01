Prosecutors in Brasília submitted a request to the federal audit court to seize former president Jair Bolsonaro’s assets, citing the property damaged during Sunday’s riot.

The success of the petition remained uncertain, as the court must judge the merits of the case and Bolsonaro has not been charged with a crime.

Bolsonaro, who has been staying in central Florida, told CNN Brasil on Monday that he intends to return to Brazil earlier than planned to seek out medical care at home.