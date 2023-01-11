The founder of the Wagner Group, the paramilitary organization used to supplement Russian forces in Ukraine, said Tuesday that his units had seized control of a strategic salt mining town in eastern Ukraine. The claim could not be immediately verified, and Ukraine said late Tuesday that Russia was still trying to seize the town, Soledar, near the city of Bakhmut, where fighting has intensified in recent days. The capture of Soledar would mark an important symbolic victory for Russia, which has faced a number of battlefield setbacks.

Yevgeniy Prigozhin made the claim in a statement on Telegram that was carried by Russian news agencies, but he said fighting was still taking place in the town center. The Telegram channel, which is affiliated with Prigozhin’s press service, also posted a photo it said showed Wagner units inside Soledar’s salt mines. Earlier Tuesday, the British Defense Ministry said Russian forces and Wagner fighters were “likely in control of most of the settlement,” but it noted that a complete capture by Russia was probably not imminent because Ukrainian forces held strong defensive lines.

1. Key developments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revoked the citizenship of four pro-Russian Ukrainian politicians. One of them was Viktor Medvedchuk, who led Ukraine’s most prominent Kremlin-aligned political party and was charged with treason in 2021. “If people’s deputies choose to serve not the people of Ukraine, but the murderers who came to Ukraine, our actions will be appropriate,” Zelensky said.

2. Battleground updates

Russian strikes hit Kharkiv hours after Germany’s foreign minister visited on Tuesday. The regional governor, Oleh Synyehubov, said a pyrotechnics warehouse was hit, which set off some of its explosives, but no casualties were reported. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she was invited by her Ukrainian counterpart and called Kharkiv “a symbol for the madness of Russia’s aggression and for Ukrainians’ unbreakable will to live in freedom from oppression.”

3. Global impact

Russia’s fiscal outlook is becoming “increasingly grim,” and a coordinated price cap on Russian oil is “limiting the Kremlin’s most important source of revenue,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said Tuesday at a bilateral meeting in Washington with Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s deputy prime minister and minister of finance. “While the crude oil price cap has only been in effect for around a month, we have already seen early progress towards both of those goals — with senior Russian officials having admitted that the price cap is cutting into Russia’s energy revenue,” Yellen said.

4. From our correspondents

Putin secretly pardoned convicts recruited by Wagner to fight in Ukraine: Russian President Vladimir Putin secretly pardoned dozens of convicts even before they were sent to fight in the war in Ukraine, according to a member of Russia’s Human Rights Council.

The convicts were apparently sent to some of the most dangerous hot spots on the front line, and many were killed, The Washington Post’s Mary Ilyushina reports. About two dozen of them, initially recruited by the Wagner mercenary group in circumvention of Russian law, have now returned home but will probably return to the front in a matter of weeks, according to Russia Behind Bars, a prisoners’ rights group.