Russia claims to control Soledar, a battlefield gain after months in retreat

Russia claimed Wednesday that its forces had seized control of Soledar, a town in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region that is a gateway to the nearby and fiercely fought-over city of Bakhmut.
The claim of a Russian victory was made by Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, which has been leading a bloody campaign to take Soledar and Bakhmut, hoping to shift the battlefield narrative, which has been marked in recent months by Russia’s retreats from the northeast Kharkiv region, and from Kherson city in the south.
In audio messages published to his Telegram channel late Tuesday night, Prighozin said his forces had captured Soledar. “Wagner units have taken the whole territory of Soledar under control,” he said. “There are street battles ongoing. The number of prisoners taken will be announced tomorrow.”
Prigozhin also appeared to release a photograph of himself surrounded by Wagner forces in what they claimed to be one of Soledar’s salt mines, which Ukrainian and Russian troops have been battling over for weeks. The Washington Post could not independently verify the photographs.
Kyiv meanwhile refuted Prigozhin’s claims, saying that Russia was still “trying” to take the town after months of a grinding artillery offensive that has left Soledar and the neighboring city of Bakhmut nearly totally obliterated.
Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Eastern Military Command, denied Wednesday that Soledar was under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. “It is not true. Wait for details in the (upcoming) General Staff report,” Cherevaty told Ukrainian TV.
On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Soledar had been “blocked from the north and south by Airborne Forces units.”
“The Russian Air Force is striking enemy strongholds, and assault units are fighting in the city,” Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
Russian proxy officials in eastern Ukraine also claimed Soledar had been captured.
“At the current time, according to the information I have, the center of Soledar is already under the control of Wagner units,” Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic told Russian state television.
Thousands of soldiers have died on each side fighting over Soledar and Bakhmut in recent months, even though military experts say neither appears to be of tremendous strategic value. Capturing Bakhmut would mark a territorial advance for Russia toward other key Ukrainian cities in the eastern Donetsk region, but experts have said it will be difficult for the Russian troops to push onward.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the battered and deserted city of Bakhmut last month and on Tuesday night praised the “heroic” defenders of Soledar in his nightly address. “The area near Soledar is covered with corpses of the invaders … this is what madness looks like,” Zelensky said.
Meanwhile, in an interview with The Washington Post on Monday, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said Russia had not ‘almost captured’ the town.
“They have been capturing it for months, every day they report that they have captured it, but it is not happening,” Danilov said. “They are some storytellers. They are saying things that are absolutely not true.”
During a news briefing on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters there had been “positive dynamics” in the Russian advance.
“Although tactical military successes are very important, they come at a rather high price: the price of incredible heroism of our fighters,” Peskov said. “It’s another reason to be proud of our guys, who spare neither their lives nor their health to get these tactical successes.”
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian forces also captured the village of Podgorodne in the Donetsk region, and claimed to have killed up to 80 Ukrainian soldiers. Those claims could not be verified.
The latest: Intense fighting is raging in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, as both sides battle for Soledar, a salt mining town just three miles from Bakhmut. Russia forces and Wagner Group mercenaries are likely to have seized control of most of the town, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
