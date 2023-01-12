Asia

How bad is China’s covid outbreak?

By
January 12, 2023 at 8:36 a.m. EST
People look after their elderly relatives lying on stretchers and receiving intravenous drips while using ventilators at the Changhai Hospital hall in Shanghai, Jan. 3. (AP)

China is in the middle of what may be the world’s largest covid-19 outbreak after authorities abruptly loosened almost three years of strict pandemic restrictions in December following nationwide protests against the measures.

The sudden dismantling of China’s “zero covid” regime — enforced through mass lockdowns, testing and contact tracing — has left the country’s health system unprepared and overwhelmed. It has alarmed international health experts concerned about Beijing’s transparency and caused diplomatic friction as countries enforce travel restrictions on arrivals from China.

