Ukraine live briefing: Soledar fighting still brutal despite Wagner Group claims of conquest, U.S. says

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that he could not corroborate reports that Soledar, a salt mining town in eastern Ukraine, was under Russian control, as fighting reportedly continued to rage in the area near Bakhmut.
But even as Moscow appeared to make some gains, Russia’s Defense Minister abruptly replaced his commanding general in Ukraine, an apparent nod to the battlefield setbacks that have hobbled the wider military campaign.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Giant budget deficit and anti-gay legal case show fallout of Russia’s war: Russia ended 2022 with a deficit of 3.3 trillion rubles, or $47.3 billion — one of the worst financial years in the country’s history, as Russia’s economy bore the brunt of the high costs of its war in Ukraine and the pain of Western economic sanctions, The Post’s Francesca Ebel reports.
According to additional Finance Ministry figures published by Russian business newspaper RBC, Russia’s annual budget expenditure also shot up by nearly 26 percent in 2022, apparently driven by military costs. The figures provide Russia’s own sobering measure of the economic costs of President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, which the Kremlin has sought to minimize. The costs, in blood and gold, are mounting, and are expected to rise even further in 2023.