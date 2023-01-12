Ukraine live briefing: Soledar fighting still brutal despite Wagner Group claims of conquest, U.S. says This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on Jan. 11 shows destroyed schools and buildings in southern Soledar near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the site of heavy fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops and mercenaries seeking to seize the town. (Handout/AFP/Getty Images)

But even as Moscow appeared to make some gains, Russia’s Defense Minister abruptly replaced his commanding general in Ukraine, an apparent nod to the battlefield setbacks that have hobbled the wider military campaign.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Austin reported that the brutal fight in Soledar has "gone back and forth a number of times" and that he couldn't corroborate claims that it has fallen to Russian forces, saying in a briefing Wednesday that Ukrainian forces "have acquitted themselves very, very — in a very impressive fashion as a — they've fought a very — continue to fight a very determined fight."

Wagner Group founder Yevgeniy Prigozhin said again Wednesday that his private military forces had seized all of Soledar — a claim Ukraine denied and that Russian officials also downplayed. "I want to confirm the complete liberation and cleansing of the territory of Soledar," Prigozhin said in a statement posted on Telegram. "The whole city is littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers," he said. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, meanwhile, reported Thursday morning that more than a hundred Russian service members were killed in the area.

The Wagner Group said it had found the body of one of two missing British men in Soledar. In a post on Telegram, the group included photos of two U.K. passports allegedly found with the body and bearing the names of the two men. Volunteers Christopher Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were reported missing this week. The British Foreign Office said in a statement to Reuters that it was "supporting the families" of the missing men.

In a surprise military shake-up, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday removed Gen. Sergei Surovikin, who had led the Russian campaign in Ukraine for just over three months. Surovikin, who earned the nickname "General Armageddon" for his brutal tactics in Syria, will be replaced by Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the longtime chief of the Russian military's General Staff.

2. Global impact

Poland will transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine but only as part of an international coalition, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced Monday after meeting Zelensky and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Lviv. After the meeting, Zelensky said he expects such a "joint decision": "One state cannot help us with Leopards, because we are fighting against thousands of tanks of the Russian Federation," he said.

A majority of Republicans want their member of Congress to oppose further Ukraine funding, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll this week, the first to test the issue since Zelensky spoke before Congress in December. The poll is the latest to track the growing pessimism among the GOP about Ukraine's ability to win the war — and more desire to make concessions to Russia in the name of ending it, The Post's Aaron Blake reports

3. From our correspondents

Giant budget deficit and anti-gay legal case show fallout of Russia’s war: Russia ended 2022 with a deficit of 3.3 trillion rubles, or $47.3 billion — one of the worst financial years in the country’s history, as Russia’s economy bore the brunt of the high costs of its war in Ukraine and the pain of Western economic sanctions, The Post’s Francesca Ebel reports.

According to additional Finance Ministry figures published by Russian business newspaper RBC, Russia’s annual budget expenditure also shot up by nearly 26 percent in 2022, apparently driven by military costs. The figures provide Russia’s own sobering measure of the economic costs of President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, which the Kremlin has sought to minimize. The costs, in blood and gold, are mounting, and are expected to rise even further in 2023.

