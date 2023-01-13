Ukraine live briefing: Almost 600 civilians stuck in Soledar; American released from Russia Nina Klinkova reacts to the sound of an explosion, as she looks for humanitarian aid in Siversk in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Jan. 12. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The nearly 600 civilians trapped in Soledar, as reported by Ukrainian media, are trying to survive a “bloodbath” as Russian forces pummel the eastern salt mining town, an official said Thursday. Russian forces “are burning everything on their way,” the Kyiv-appointed governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said in televised remarks.

He said Ukrainian forces could not evacuate the civilians amid the heavy fighting. The battle for the town — just a short distance from Bakhmut — has intensified in recent days as Russian soldiers and Wagner Group mercenaries attempt to encircle Ukrainian units there.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Ukraine said Thursday that its forces in Soledar were holding their positions against Russia’s assault and had not yet withdrawn — even as the Wagner Group continued to claim control of the town. In and had not yet withdrawn — even as the Wagner Group continued to claim control of the town. In his nightly address , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked two units he said had inflicted “significant losses on the enemy.”

Even if Russian forces were to take Soledar, “it’s not going to have a strategic impact on the war itself,” John Kirby, communications coordinator for the U.S. National Security Council, told reporters in a John Kirby, communications coordinator for the U.S. National Security Council, told reporters in a briefing Thursday. “It certainly isn’t going to stop the Ukrainians or slow them down in terms of their efforts to regain their territory,” he said, adding “don’t count the Ukrainians out.”

Taylor Dudley, 35, a U.S. citizen who had been detained in Russia for nine months, was released Thursday, according to U.S. officials and others familiar with the matter . He was released at a border crossing with Poland and was traveling to the United States with a team working for former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, according to a statement from his center, which negotiates for the release of hostages and prisoners abroad. U.S. officials confirmed the release. Dudley served briefly in the U.S. Navy in 2007.

2. Battleground updates

Russian forces probably control most if not all of Soledar and have likely pushed Ukrainian forces out of the western outskirts of the town, the Institute for the Study of War of the western outskirts of the town, the Institute for the Study of War said Thursday. The assessment conflicted with Ukraine’s claims that its forces were holding out against the assault. “All available evidence indicates Ukrainian forces no longer maintain an organized defense in Soledar,” the ISW wrote.

Russia’s chief ground forces commander traveled to Belarus, Ukraine’s northern neighbor, to inspect units of a joint military force stationed in the former Soviet republic, stationed in the former Soviet republic, the Belarusian state news agency said . Kyiv has warned that Russia intends to use Belarus to open a new front in the war along Ukraine’s northern border.

Russia is seeking to raise the minimum age for conscription from 18 to 21, Russian media Russian media reported , citing a senior Russian lawmaker. Russian President Vladimir Putin supports the idea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the Tass news agency.

3. Global impact

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk warned Moscow against deporting Ukrainians living in occupied territories to Russia, in response to in response to reports that Moscow has those plans for 100,000 residents of Ukraine’s Kherson region. “Think carefully before doing it. Not only Russia as a state will be responsible. Everyone involved will be held accountable — from those who made the decision to the drivers who were involved in transporting Ukrainians to the territory of Russia,” she said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to arrive at the White House on Friday to discuss global security issues, including Ukraine, The Washington Post The Washington Post reported . “I intend to affirm our common understanding regarding the current situation, including that we are now in a severe security environment, with Russian aggression against Ukraine among other factors, and that the global economy is also facing the possibility of downside risk,” Kishida said Sunday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will greet his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Moscow on Jan. 17, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Jan. 17, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday. Iran’s nuclear program as well as Syria and Afghanistan will be on the agenda, she said, though she did not mention Ukraine as an agenda item. Washington and Kyiv have accused Moscow of receiving military aid from Tehran, accusations that Iran has sought to downplay.

A majority of Republicans want their member of Congress to oppose further Ukraine funding, according to a according to a CBS News-YouGov poll this week, the first to test the issue since Zelensky spoke before Congress in December. The poll is the latest to track pessimism among Republicans about Ukraine’s ability to win the war. More Republicans now favor making concessions to Russia in the name of ending the conflict, The Post’s Aaron Blake reports

4. From our correspondents

Russia’s new commander reflects Putin’s plan to push for victory in Ukraine: With the appointment of Gen. Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s highest-ranking military officer, as direct operational commander of the troubled war in Ukraine, Putin has doubled down on his conviction that the invasion’s objectives can be achieved without new leadership — and is now turning to a trusted confidant who will carry out his orders without question.

Gerasimov, 67, an army general and deputy defense minister, has been chief of the General Staff for more than a decade and is a Kremlin insider who had a key role in planning the war, The Post’s Francesca Ebel reports. As head of the joint forces in Ukraine, he replaces Gen. Sergei Surovikin, who in three months leading the war effort was credited with stabilizing Russia’s positions after Ukraine recaptured large swaths of territory.

