Russian missile attack kills at least 5; Britain to send battle tanks to Ukraine

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities in a major attack Saturday, with one strike on an apartment building in the central city of Dnipro leaving at least five dead. Videos shared by Ukrainian officials on social media showed smoke billowing from the flattened multistory building, as rescuers worked to dig out residents from the rubble. More than three dozen people were wounded in the attack, including seven children. One of them, a nine-year-old girl, was in critical condition Saturday.

Earlier, explosions shook Kyiv residents awake in what Ukraine’s air force said was “most likely” a ballistic missile attack. Ukraine lacks the capability to detect ballistic missiles, so Kyiv residents heard sirens only after the attack. The city’s mayor said missile fragments landed in a nonresidential part of the city, sparking a fire that caused no casualties.

Advertisement

In Lviv and Kharkiv, regional authorities reported missile strikes targeting infrastructure.

The attack came as Britain confirmed plans to send heavy battle tanks to Ukraine, answering a long-standing request from Kyiv as its fight against Russia’s invasion approaches the one-year mark with no signs of abating.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Zelensky in a phone call Saturday that his country would provide Challenger 2 tanks along with additional artillery systems, according to a news release from 10 Downing Street.

The announcement marks a significant escalation of military aid to Ukrainian forces as they seek to take back more territory and fend off a potential springtime offensive by Russia. Western allies had previously held back, partly out of fear of provoking a broader confrontation with Russia.

Advertisement

It’s unclear how many tanks Britain will send and when they might arrive. Previous reports indicated Britain would hand over about 10 tanks.

The action is “entirely symbolic,” said retired colonel Mark Cancian, a senior adviser with the Center for Strategic & International Studies’ International Security Program. “Britain only has about 250 of those tanks, so it cannot send many without severely weakening its own forces.”

But Ukraine hopes the move will encourage other allies to follow suit. In particular, Kyiv has sought German-made Leopard 2 tanks — more than 2,000 of which are scattered across Europe.

“Always strong support of the UK is now impenetrable,” Zelensky tweeted on Saturday, adding that he had thanked Sunak “for the decisions that will not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but also send the right signal to other partners.”

Advertisement

Russia’s embassy in London warned the move would “only serve to intensify combat operations,” and that the tanks would become “legitimate large-scale targets.”

Sunak’s announcement came a week after the United States, Germany and France agreed to send advanced infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. These vehicles — the U.S.-made Bradley, the German Marder and the French AMX-10RC — are lighter than main battle tanks and meant to transport soldiers, scout out the positions of enemy troops and fire on enemy armored vehicles.

Ukrainian officials expressed gratitude for the donations but asked for heavy tanks as well. Kyiv’s forces have so far been using Soviet-era tanks such as the T-64 and T-72.

Since Ukrainian forces took back large swaths of territory from Russia in sweeping counteroffensives this fall, the war has essentially stalled along a front line stretching hundreds of miles across eastern and southern Ukraine. Zelensky told Western leaders gathered in Latvia last month that tanks would help Ukraine achieve more success on the battlefield.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Russia has pummeled Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure in repeated attacks since October, leaving millions of Ukrainians without power, heat or water as winter took hold.

“Eternal memory to all whose lives were taken by Russian terror!” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post after the Dnipro strike on Saturday. “The world must stop this evil.”

The Challenger 2 is the British Army’s main battle tank, in service since 1994. Designed to destroy other armored vehicles, the tank has heavy armor and a 120mm rifled tank gun, as well as a 7.62mm chain gun and a separate mounted machine gun. The British Army used it in military operations in Bosnia, Kosovo and Iraq.

The tank is built to cross open terrain, which could prove especially useful in the fields of eastern Ukraine. It is capable of carrying out strong, rapid advances that shock enemy forces, according to the British Army.

Advertisement

“With NATO-type tanks, we will move towards victory much faster,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a statement posted to the ministry’s Telegram channel.

Analysts say the Challenger 2 can be difficult to use and maintain, though.

The tanks “would provide quite a lot of logistical challenges to the Ukrainians because these are very heavy vehicles,” said Sonny Butterworth, an analyst at Janes, the intelligence firm. “They’re going to have to be able to support these vehicles in the field appropriately, otherwise they won’t be able to deploy them to where they need to go.”

Ukrainian troops will need to be trained to operate the tanks, and they’ll need lots of spare parts and ammunition, Butterworth said. Complicating matters, the Challenger 2 uses a rifled gun that differs from the NATO standard.

Advertisement

Poland indicated Wednesday it intends to transfer a company of Leopard 2s to Ukraine as part of a broader package supported by an international coalition. But the re-export of the German-made tanks requires approval from Berlin, which German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has not yet granted.

The United States is similarly hesitant. “We absolutely agree that Ukraine does need tanks,” Laura Cooper, the U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense, told reporters earlier this month.

The United States has partnered with the Netherlands to provide refurbished T-72s, but Cooper indicated concerns remained about the ability of Ukrainian forces to look after Abrams tanks.

“Certainly we know that the Abrams tank, in addition to being a gas guzzler, is quite challenging to maintain,” she said.

Sunak told Zelensky he and his government would work “intensively” with international partners to send more military aid, the Downing Street statement said. Defense ministers from dozens of countries will gather Friday for a meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany, where they will discuss Ukraine’s defense needs.

Andrea Salcedo, Ellen Francis, David Stern and Stefanie Le contributed to this report

GiftOutline Gift Article