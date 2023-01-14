Iran executes U.K. national despite Western pressure, state media reports

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alireza Akbari, a dual British-Iranian citizen who previously served as a senior defense official in Tehran, has been executed, Iranian state media said early Saturday, in what British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described as “a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people.”

Mizan, a news service linked to the Iranian judiciary, said he had been hanged without providing details on when the execution took place. It previously said that Akbari had been sentenced to death for carrying out espionage activities on behalf of MI6, the British foreign intelligence service.

Iran has a history of making unsupported claims of espionage when it makes arrests.

“This will not stand unchallenged,” said British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in a tweet, . The Foreign Office in London previously said it had lobbied Tehran for Akbari’s release, but was not granted consular access. Iran does not recognize dual citizenship.

U.S. State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel on Friday called the Iranian charges “politically motivated” and said that Akbari’s execution would be “unconscionable."

Akbari had served as deputy defense minister for Iran’s reformist President Mohammad Khatami in the 2000s. He has not been seen in public since 2019, according to the Associated Press.

Iranian state media this week broadcast an alleged confession by Akbari, though the BBC’s Persian Service released a recording he made from prison in which he said he had been threatened with death if he did not confess. In the recording, he said his “will was broken” and he was “driven to the point of insanity” by torture and psychedelic drugs during more than 3,500 hours of interrogations. He added that Iran had “no proof” of the claims against him and had acted to “take revenge” against Britain.

The theocratic regime in Iran has launched a brutal crackdown on demonstrators after a wave of anti-government protests began in September. Tehran has executed at least four people in relation to the protests. It has made the unsupported claim that Western powers and Israel were behind the demonstrations.

