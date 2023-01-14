Ukraine live briefing: Ukrainian fighters in Soledar pledge to hold on as Russia claims control

Russia and Ukraine disputed control of the eastern salt mining town of Soledar, with the Kremlin claiming to have seized it after a bloody battle even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asserted that his forces were continuing to fight.
Ukraine liberated Kherson city. Now, Russia is destroying it: With Kherson back in Ukrainian control after nine months of Russian occupation, residents of the port city situated on the Black Sea face a new, painful reality: If Russia can no longer have the city, it seems hellbent on destroying it. Russian forces have hit medical facilities in Kherson at least five times since early December, report The Post’s Siobhán O’Grady and Anastacia Galouchka.
In recent weeks, the Kremlin has also struck a market, a museum and many homes. There were dozens of fatalities and more than 150 injuries. “They’re just trying to ruin the city,” said a senior doctor at one Kherson hospital.