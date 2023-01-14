Ukraine live briefing: Ukrainian fighters in Soledar pledge to hold on as Russia claims control

Ukraine’s 46th Air Assault Brigade said in a Telegram update that the town was surrounded but troops were holding on. Seizing control of Soledar would be a rare recent victory for Russia, and provide it with a gateway to nearby Bakhmut, which has emerged as a key battleground in recent weeks.

Russia and Ukraine disputed control of the eastern salt mining town of Soledar, with the Kremlin claiming to have seized it after a bloody battle even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asserted that his forces were continuing to fight.

Ukraine liberated Kherson city. Now, Russia is destroying it: With Kherson back in Ukrainian control after nine months of Russian occupation, residents of the port city situated on the Black Sea face a new, painful reality: If Russia can no longer have the city, it seems hellbent on destroying it. Russian forces have hit medical facilities in Kherson at least five times since early December, report The Post’s Siobhán O’Grady and Anastacia Galouchka.