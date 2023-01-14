Ukraine live briefing: Ukrainian fighters in Soledar pledge to hold on as Russia claims control

By
January 14, 2023 at 2:07 a.m. EST
People from Soledar, Ukraine, sit inside a bus as they wait for temporary accomodation elsewhere. (AP)

Russia and Ukraine disputed control of the eastern salt mining town of Soledar, with the Kremlin claiming to have seized it after a bloody battle even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asserted that his forces were continuing to fight.

Ukraine’s 46th Air Assault Brigade said in a Telegram update that the town was surrounded but troops were holding on. Seizing control of Soledar would be a rare recent victory for Russia, and provide it with a gateway to nearby Bakhmut, which has emerged as a key battleground in recent weeks.

1. Key developments

  • In his nightly address, Zelensky thanked fighters in the Soledar area for “their decisive actions to destroy the enemy.” In an interview with Le Monde, his chief of staff likened the fighting there to the Battle of Verdun, one of the longest and most savage offensives of the First World War.
  • A Russian takeover of Soledar and Bakhmut would not “have a strategic impact on the war itself,” said John Kirby, communications coordinator for the White House National Security Council. Kirby told reporters that Russian gains would not slow down the Ukrainian efforts, and that control of towns and villages in eastern Ukraine had been swapped frequently.
  • A leader of the Wagner Group, a Russia-aligned paramilitary force, suggested that the Kremlin had stolen credit for the apparent seizure of Soledar. The Russian Defense Ministry had credited its troops for the offensive, though it later backtracked and said Wagner forces were responsible for attacking blocks held by Ukrainian troops.

2. Global impact

  • An explosion hit a gas pipeline between Lithuania and Latvia on Friday, causing a fire that was extinguished after four hours. Officials investigating the blast said there were no immediate signs that it was the result of an attack. The two countries are on the Baltic Sea, where the Nord Stream gas pipeline carrying natural gas from Russia to Europe was sabotaged last year.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Moscow on Jan. 17. Iran has emerged as a key weapons supplier to Russia during the invasion and Iranian drones have been used to target energy infrastructure in Ukraine.
  • Russia is deliberately slowing down the inspection of ships leaving Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and delaying crucial grain shipments to the developing world, according to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. She said that grain is “moving at just half the rate of the pace back in September and October.”
  • Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador in Ankara after footage appeared of an effigy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hanging by its feet in Stockholm, according to Reuters. Sweden has been pushing Turkey to back its bid to join NATO, which was submitted after the invasion of Ukraine.

3. Other developments

  • Western fighting vehicles promised to Ukraine could provide tactical advantages to the country, The Post’s Claire Parker reports. The vehicles, including U.S. Bradley Fighting Vehicles, could help Ukraine scout enemy positions, transport its troops and fire on armored Russian vehicles.
  • NATO surveillance aircraft are being deployed to Romania on Jan. 17 to monitor Russian activity. The Airborne Warning and Control System planes have been conducting frequent patrols over Eastern Europe to keep track of Russian warplanes since the invasion.
  • More than 300,000 generators were delivered to Ukraine in December, as the country faced an unprecedented crisis after Russians targeted its energy infrastructure, a senior Zelensky adviser said. Almost 8,000 Starlink terminals were also imported in December, the adviser said.
  • International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Mariano Grossi will visit Ukraine next week to launch a safety program and station security experts at the country’s nuclear power facilities.

4. From our correspondents

Ukraine liberated Kherson city. Now, Russia is destroying it: With Kherson back in Ukrainian control after nine months of Russian occupation, residents of the port city situated on the Black Sea face a new, painful reality: If Russia can no longer have the city, it seems hellbent on destroying it. Russian forces have hit medical facilities in Kherson at least five times since early December, report The Post’s Siobhán O’Grady and Anastacia Galouchka.

In recent weeks, the Kremlin has also struck a market, a museum and many homes. There were dozens of fatalities and more than 150 injuries. “They’re just trying to ruin the city,” said a senior doctor at one Kherson hospital.

