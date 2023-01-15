Ukraine live briefing: Deadly Dnipro missile attack revives call for advanced air defenses

The death toll from a weekend attack on a residential apartment block in Dnipro rose to at least 18 people, the regional governor said early Sunday. Dozens were injured Saturday in the attack, which shattered the relative calm in a central Ukrainian city that had previously served as a safe haven for people displaced from other regions.
Ukrainian officials claimed Saturday’s strike, which tore through a high-rise building, was caused by a long-range Russian missile that Ukraine’s military was not “capable of shooting down.” (The Washington Post could not immediately verify the type of weapon used.) Kyiv has long lobbied for more advanced Western air defense systems, and Ukraine’s armed forces said defensive weapons such as the Patriot missile system that the Pentagon is preparing to send could have been capable of intercepting such an attack.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
Ukraine liberated Kherson city. Now, Russia is destroying it: The southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson is back under Ukrainian control. But for residents who braved nine months of Russian occupation, the danger is not over, with the Kremlin apparently intent on destroying it, Siobhán O’Grady and Anastacia Galouchka report.
“Look at our safety now,” said Oksana Tomchenko, 58, a gynecologist at one of the only hospitals in Kherson where babies can still be delivered, as she gestured toward the hospital’s scorched basement. Four charred baby cribs were all that was left in the maternity ward’s bomb shelter after Russian forces attacked the city on Wednesday. “They’re just trying to ruin the city,” Tomchenko said.
Unlike in some recently liberated areas, when Ukrainian forces reclaimed Kherson on Nov. 11, the Russians retreated just across the Dnieper River, in easy shelling range of the city.
Valentyn Ivchenko, 79, has a new nickname for the once peaceful street where he lives near the river: the “Road of Death.”