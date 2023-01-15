Ukraine live briefing: Deadly Dnipro missile attack revives call for advanced air defenses Rescuers on Saturday work to free victims from the rubble of a residential apartment complex in Dnipro, Ukraine, that was hit by Russian forces. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)

The death toll from a weekend attack on a residential apartment block in Dnipro rose to at least 18 people, the regional governor said early Sunday. Dozens were injured Saturday in the attack, which shattered the relative calm in a central Ukrainian city that had previously served as a safe haven for people displaced from other regions.

Ukrainian officials claimed Saturday’s strike, which tore through a high-rise building, was caused by a long-range Russian missile that Ukraine’s military was not “capable of shooting down.” (The Washington Post could not immediately verify the type of weapon used.) Kyiv has long lobbied for more advanced Western air defense systems, and Ukraine’s armed forces said defensive weapons such as the Patriot missile system that the Pentagon is preparing to send could have been capable of intercepting such an attack.

1. Dnipro missile attack

Missile attacks on Dnipro and several other cities, including the capital, Kyiv, come as Western allies prepare to send more advanced military equipment to Ukraine. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call on Saturday that the United Kingdom would provide Challenger 2 tanks, along with additional artillery systems, following a pledge by the United States, Germany and France to send advanced infantry fighting vehicles. Ukrainian forces have been using Soviet-era tanks

At least 73 people were wounded in the attack in Dnipro, according to Ukraine's top military commander. Officials warned the toll could rise. Zelensky said all upper floors of the building, from the second to the ninth, were smashed. Up to 200 people, including 50 children, lived in apartments in the portion of the building that was destroyed, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, said on Telegram.

The attack was the city's worst since Russia invaded Ukraine in February and occurred just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed his most senior military officer, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, to oversee the war effort.

2. Battleground updates

The Ukrainian air force said on Telegram that it had shot down 25 of 38 rockets launched by Russian forces on Saturday as part of a massive attack on infrastructure. Russian airstrikes landed in the regions of Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine's energy minister said.

On the eastern front, Russia and Ukraine disputed control of the salt mining town of Soledar, a gateway to the city of Bakhmut that has become a recent focus of the fighting. Moscow claimed to have seized the town, while Ukraine’s 46th Air Assault Brigade said fighters were surrounded but holding on.

3. Global impact

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev accused Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of being subservient to the United States following the Japanese leader's summit with President Biden, suggesting Saturday that Kishida should ritually disembowel himself. Medvedev, once considered a Western-leaning technocrat, has become increasingly outspoken since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Kishida and Biden issued a joint statement Friday saying that any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine would be "an act of hostility against humanity and unjustifiable in any way."

Rocket fragments were found in northern Moldova near its border with Ukraine, Moldovan President Maia Sandu wrote Saturday on Twitter. The leader of the former Soviet state did not specify from what country the debris came but denounced the attacks on Dnipro. "We strongly condemn today's intensified attacks of Russia," she said. "Peace must prevail."

4. From our correspondents

Ukraine liberated Kherson city. Now, Russia is destroying it: The southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson is back under Ukrainian control. But for residents who braved nine months of Russian occupation, the danger is not over, with the Kremlin apparently intent on destroying it, Siobhán O’Grady and Anastacia Galouchka report.

“Look at our safety now,” said Oksana Tomchenko, 58, a gynecologist at one of the only hospitals in Kherson where babies can still be delivered, as she gestured toward the hospital’s scorched basement. Four charred baby cribs were all that was left in the maternity ward’s bomb shelter after Russian forces attacked the city on Wednesday. “They’re just trying to ruin the city,” Tomchenko said.

Unlike in some recently liberated areas, when Ukrainian forces reclaimed Kherson on Nov. 11, the Russians retreated just across the Dnieper River, in easy shelling range of the city.

Valentyn Ivchenko, 79, has a new nickname for the once peaceful street where he lives near the river: the “Road of Death.”

