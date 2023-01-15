At least 30 dead after plane crashes at new airport in Nepal

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At least 30 people were killed after a Yeti Airlines flight carrying 72 people crashed at Nepal’s brand-new Pokhara Airport, officials said. Anup Joshi, a spokesperson for Pokhara International Airport, said the bodies of 30 people had been recovered so far, with 11 women, 18 men and one child confirmed dead.

The plane left Kathmandu about 10:30 a.m. local time Sunday and was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members to Pokhara, a vacation town about a 25-minute flight away that is known for its serene lake at the foot of picturesque, forested mountains.

The plane crashed as it approached landing, Yeti Airlines spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula said. He said there were 15 foreign nationals aboard, including five from India, four from Russia, two from South Korea, one from Argentina, one from Australia, one from France and one from Ireland. He did not say whether they were among the dead.

The incident marks Nepal’s second plane crash in the past year, and Pokhara Airport’s first crash since it opened on Jan. 1.

In May, 22 people, including six foreign nationals, died after a Tara Air flight departing from Pokhara crashed into the Himalayan mountainside, prompting the government to launch an investigation. The plane was headed for the tourist town of Jomsom on what was projected to be about a 20-minute flight.

This is a developing story.

