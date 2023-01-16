Germany’s defense minister resigns after string of blunders

BERLIN — Germany Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned Monday after a series of missteps that cast doubt on her ability to lead her country’s response to the war on Ukraine.
The embattled politician, a member of Scholz’s Social Democrats, had faced mounting pressure to step aside after a widely slammed New Year’s Eve message and revelations she took her son by military helicopter to northern Germany for a holiday. The public relations blunders added fuel to broader criticism of her handling of the war response at the Defense Ministry.
Her resignation leaves the government scrambling ahead of a crucial meeting of Western allies to coordinate military support for Ukraine at Germany’s Ramstein Airbase this week. Germany is under pressure to up its support by sending Leopard 2 battle tanks.
Lambrecht’s appointment as defense minister as part of Scholz’s first government just over a year ago faced criticism from the outset with questions over her lack of experience. In January last year, she was mocked for a statement heralding Germany’s decision to send 5,000 helmets to Ukraine instead of weapons and she later showed a lack of knowledge of military ranks.
Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion last year, she was further blamed for failing to properly implement the spending for Germany’s $100 billion fund to revamp its military.
The New Year’s message though, was seen as a final straw in a string of embarrassments. In the video posted on her Instagram account, she stood outside on a Berlin street with the sound of fireworks ringing out behind her and reflected on a year with “war raging in Europe.”
“Associated with that for me, were very many special impressions that I was able to gain, many, many encounters with interesting and great people,” she said. “For that, I say a heartfelt thank you.”
