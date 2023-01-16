Italy’s most wanted Mafia boss arrested after 30 years on the run

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROME — Italian authorities on Monday arrested their most wanted fugitive, Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, who was detained at a private clinic in the Sicilian city of Palermo after 30 years on the run. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Denaro had been on Italy’s most wanted list since the early 1990s and is alleged to be the head of the Cosa Nostra crime syndicate. He had been convicted of dozens of murders in absentia and faces multiple life sentences.

His arrest is a landmark moment in the decades-long battle by authorities against organized crime. Video on social media showed people cheering in the streets of Palermo, honking horns in celebration and clapping for the Carabinieri police.

People clapping and cheering Carabinieri police in the streets of Palermo after the arrest of Italy's top mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro after 30 years on the run

“A great victory for the state,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement. She thanked the national anti-Mafia unit as well as prosecutors in Palermo for their work.

The Cosa Nostra is one of Italy’s three major crime groups, along with the Camorra, which operates in Naples and the surrounding region, and the Calabrian ’Ndrangheta. Europol says the groups are involved in a wide range of activities, including drug trafficking, waste management and tourism. During the pandemic, they even made inroads in mask production.

The Cosa Nostra is perhaps the most well-known Mafia internationally, given Sicily’s depiction in the Godfather movies and the island’s central — and bloody — role in the “Mafia war” of the 1970s and ’80s.

With a reported penchant for fast cars, Rolexes and women, Denaro had built a reputation as the “boss of bosses.” But he had also become near-mythic for dodging authorities. Some informants reportedly spoke of facial surgeries. There were so few photos of him that Italian authorities had to rely on computer-generated images that approximated what he might look like as an older man.

The Carabinieri commander, Pasquale Angelosanto, told reporters that Denaro had been seeking to undergo treatment for an unspecified illness at a private clinic in Palermo.

The owner and director of that clinic, Stefania Filosto, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that Denaro had been using a fake name — “Bonafede” — and that “nobody could have imagined” the patient was one of the world’s most wanted figures. Filosto said Denaro had been looking to do chemotherapy.

He had been lining up for a coronavirus test when “suddenly armed men appeared,” Filosto told the paper.

Italian authorities said Denaro had a hand in two of the most notorious crimes in the country’s modern history: the bomb murders of anti-Mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, both of which occurred in Sicily in 1992.

