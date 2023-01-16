Ukraine live briefing: Death toll from Dnipro missile strike mounts; battle for Soledar continues

The death toll from a weekend missile strike on an apartment building in Dnipro has risen to at least 35, according to the local governor, with a similar number of residents unaccounted for. Kyiv renewed its calls for more advanced Western air defense systems after the strike, a plea that was echoed by civilians gathered at the scene. “How many other people have to die until the world will see us?” asked Aziza Nosenko, 30, a baker who was handing out sandwiches to volunteer rescuers Sunday.
Meanwhile, Kyiv and Moscow continue to dispute control of the eastern salt mining town of Soledar, a gateway to the city of Bakhmut that has been the focus of recent fighting. Russia claims to have seized the town, but Ukraine’s 46th Air Assault Brigade said Ukrainian soldiers are still fighting there. Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar, issued a warning about people making unverified claims about troop movements in and around the city, saying that only top military officials had the full picture of the situation on the front lines. “In simple language, battle continues,” she wrote on Telegram.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
U.S. begins expanded training of Ukrainian forces for large-scale combat: The United States military has launched an expanded training program of Ukrainian troops in Germany that is focused on large-scale combat and meant to bolster its ability to take back territory from Russian forces, the Pentagon’s top general said Sunday.
“We want the Ukrainians to have a capability to successfully defend their country,” Gen. Mark A. Milley said in an interview with The Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe aboard a U.S. military aircraft over Europe.
About 500 soldiers will go through the initial version of training, focused on what the military calls combined-arms warfare, in which tanks, artillery, combat vehicles and other weapons are layered to maximize the violence they inflict.