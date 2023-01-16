Ukraine live briefing: Death toll from Dnipro missile strike mounts; battle for Soledar continues Rescuers search for survivors in the ruins of a residential apartment complex that was hit by a Russian strike in Dnipro, Ukraine. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post)

The death toll from a weekend missile strike on an apartment building in Dnipro has risen to at least 35, according to the local governor, with a similar number of residents unaccounted for. Kyiv renewed its calls for more advanced Western air defense systems after the strike, a plea that was echoed by civilians gathered at the scene. “How many other people have to die until the world will see us?” asked Aziza Nosenko, 30, a baker who was handing out sandwiches to volunteer rescuers Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kyiv and Moscow continue to dispute control of the eastern salt mining town of Soledar, a gateway to the city of Bakhmut that has been the focus of recent fighting. Russia claims to have seized the town, but Ukraine’s 46th Air Assault Brigade said Ukrainian soldiers are still fighting there. Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar, issued a warning about people making unverified claims about troop movements in and around the city, saying that only top military officials had the full picture of the situation on the front lines. “In simple language, battle continues,” she wrote on Telegram.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

The death toll of Saturday’s strike in Dnipro has risen to 35, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Monday on Telegram, adding that the search-and-rescue operation had been going on for 40 hours and would continue.

One of the people killed in Dnipro was a 15-year-old girl, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his nightly address. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Interior Ministry, identified her on Twitter as Maria Lebid. His tweet said her sister described Maria as "super smart, super talented and super funny." Her mother was at work on the day of the attack.

The commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk, said in a statement that Russia fired five long-range Kh-22 missiles — whose warheads each weigh more than 2,000 pounds — at Ukraine on Saturday. Ukraine doesn’t have the ability to shoot down such missiles, he said. The Washington Post couldn’t immediately verify the type of missile used in the attacks.

2. Battleground updates

Russia has ramped up its assault around the Bakhmut area in recent days, as it seeks to capture a city many military analysts view as having relatively little strategic significance to the broader battlefield, but which has become a potent political symbol on both sides, The Post reports. Seizing the city would give the Kremlin its first victory since the summer, and Moscow has thrown tens of thousands of troops into the fight. The long battle has weighed on the Ukrainian side, too, drawing in troops that could otherwise be focused on counteroffensives elsewhere.

The Kremlin is "belatedly" taking personnel mobilization, reorganization and industrial actions it should have taken before invading Ukraine in February, analysts at U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War said, probably in preparation to conduct the conflict as a major conventional war, rather than a so-called "military operation." "The Kremlin is likely preparing to conduct a decisive strategic action in the next six months intended to regain the initiative and end Ukraine's current string of operational successes," ISW said.

3. Global impact

Ukraine wants international sanctions on 200 people who have aided Russia , Zelensky said Sunday night, without elaborating on the identities of the alleged offenders or which international body would carry out the sanctions. “Those who grease the Russian propaganda machine. Those who tried to sell Ukraine somewhere in Moscow,” Zelensky said. “This public will face a full list of personal restrictions. We will do everything to make the sanctions work on the largest possible scale — in Europe, in the world.”

A European lawmaker has also called on Brussels to “substantially” strengthen sanctions against Russia after its strike in Dnipro. Guy Verhofstadt, a Belgian member of the European Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt, a Belgian member of the European Parliament, said in an open letter that the E.U. should “launch a full set of sanctions against all companies and individuals that still trade and deal in Russia or with Russian companies.” He also called for further financial sanctions against Russia and certain Russian individuals.

4. From our correspondents

U.S. begins expanded training of Ukrainian forces for large-scale combat: The United States military has launched an expanded training program of Ukrainian troops in Germany that is focused on large-scale combat and meant to bolster its ability to take back territory from Russian forces, the Pentagon’s top general said Sunday.

“We want the Ukrainians to have a capability to successfully defend their country,” Gen. Mark A. Milley said in an interview with The Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe aboard a U.S. military aircraft over Europe.

About 500 soldiers will go through the initial version of training, focused on what the military calls combined-arms warfare, in which tanks, artillery, combat vehicles and other weapons are layered to maximize the violence they inflict.

