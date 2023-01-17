Police stuck in mud, Greta Thunberg detained, at Germany coal protest

A climate activist dressed up as a wizard taunted German police at a protest against coal mining operations in Lutzerath, Germany, on Jan. 14. (Video: YouTube Martin Lejeune)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BERLIN — Police dressed in black riot gear writhe in the thick brown mud, struggling to dislodge their feet from the quagmire. As several officers crawl toward a patch of grass, a climate activist dressed in a brown shroud pushes another officer back to the ground, to a cheer from the crowd.

The scene caught on video was one of many confrontations between protesters and security forces in recent days, as authorities razed the hamlet of Lützerath, in western Germany, as part of a plan to expand a gaping open pit coal mine.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, one of hundreds of protesters who have traveled to the area to demonstrate, was detained by police for a second time on Tuesday, according to Alle Dörfer Bleiben, a group fighting village demolitions to make way for coal mining. Photos showed her being carried away by police.

But as of Tuesday, there was little left of Lützerath, and the activists who had occupied its buildings had been moved out, said David Dresen, a resident of the area and activist with the group. “There’s nothing left to save,” he said.

The village became an emblem of Germany’s fall back on fossil fuels, as the war in Ukraine signaled an end to cheap natural gas supplies from Russia. Activists argue that digging up and burning the coal under Lützerath shows Germany is not serious about its climate commitments and highlights the hypocrisy of Europe’s largest economy, even as it sets ambitious goals for renewables.

Even with the village largely cleared, the demonstrations have not ended. Instead, demonstrators have tried to block roads into the mine and clamber on its huge digging equipment.

“The message is it’s not about Lützerath, it never was,” Dresen said. “It’s about the coal. Even if Lützerath has fallen, we are still trying to close the mine.”

Advertisement

The Garzweiler II mine, run by energy giant RWE, extracts about 25 million tons of lignite a year. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced by its mining.

Climate activists have accused police of using excessive force to break up demonstrations. North Rhine-Westphalia’s interior minister, Herbert Reul, told a weekend talk show he believed police forces had been “highly professional” but that accusations of police brutality would be investigated.

GiftOutline Gift Article