Victims of Nepal’s plane crash: A dancer, folk singer and outdoor enthusiasts

KATHMANDU, Nepal — When Yeti Airlines Flight 691 crashed on Sunday in Nepal, it cut short the lives of dozens of passengers and crew on board — including a Nepali folk singer, a British dancer and an Argentine climber. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Authorities said there were no survivors from the crash near Nepal’s new Pokhara Airport, and that rescuers had recovered 71 bodies as of Tuesday — leaving one still unaccounted for. The cause of the crash remains unclear.

On board the flight were four crew members, 53 Nepali nationals and 15 foreigners from countries as far apart as Australia and France. One victim had just celebrated his 34th birthday. Here are some of their stories.

A pilot whose husband died in another plane crash 16 years earlier

Captain Anju Khatiwada was the co-pilot of Sunday’s flight. She had lost her husband — who was also a pilot — in another Yeti Airlines plane crash more than 16 years ago. She was 44, Reuters reported.

Khatiwada trained to fly in the United States. She wanted to follow the path of her husband, who died in June 2006, when the small passenger plane he was co-piloting crashed shortly before landing, an airline spokesman said Tuesday.

“Since then, Anju decided to pursue a career in aviation,” Sudarshan Bartaula told The Washington Post.

He said Khatiwada went to Toulouse, France, in 2021 for ATR 72 training — the aircraft involved in Sunday’s flight — and had nearly 6,400 hours of flying experience.

An outdoor enthusiast who taught near Sydney

Myron Love was a fan of the outdoors who had been teaching at Bronte Public School in a suburb of Sydney. He was 29, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. His family, and the family of his partner, Annabelle Bailey, confirmed that Love was among those killed. In a statement, they said Love “has been a rock to both of our families for many years and he has always lived his life to the fullest.”

“He has put so much into his short life that most of us couldn’t fit into our lifetime,” they added.

Love was “an extremely keen cyclist and surfer,” his local member of Parliament, Allegra Spender, wrote on Facebook. He was a member of the Easts Cycling Club, which canceled a planned race in his honor, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The Old Andreans Association, an alumni group at St Andrew’s Cathedral School in Sydney, where Love was a student, remembered him as someone with a “kind heart” and “infectious energy.”

A Nepali folk singer traveling to a local festival

Nira Chhantyal, who lived in Kathmandu, had tens of thousands of followers on TikTok, where she often posted videos of herself dancing and mouthing along to the words of popular local songs.

On Jan. 14, in one of her last Facebook posts, Chhantyal posted photos from a community event in Nepal’s capital and wrote that she was traveling to “Pokhara tomorrow.”

Local media reported that she was headed to Pokhara to perform at an event organized for Maghi, a festival celebrated by the Tharu community in Nepal. In her last Facebook post, Chhantyal marked the holiday by sending her well wishes to “all father mother, brothers and sisters” inside and outside Nepal.

An Argentine mountain climber who ran a hotel

Jannet Palavecino, who ran a hotel owned by her family in Neuquen, Argentina, was also on the plane during a trip to Nepal. On Facebook, she wrote about her passion for mountain climbing and cycling.

The only Argentine on the plane, Palavecino was a 57-year-old mother, according to Argentine media. Tributes on social media, including from a local tourist organization and a soccer club, described her as a beloved member of the community. “We will miss you and always keep you in our memory,” Omar Gutierrez, the governor of Neuquén province, wrote on Twitter.

A friend who said she had traveled to Nepal with Palavecino shared photos of their treks through the Himalayas. “Utmost respect and admiration for a powerful woman who lived and died fulfilling her dreams,” she wrote.

A British dancer who just celebrated his birthday

Ruan Calum Crighton was a ballet dancer and physiotherapy student from England who had celebrated his 34th birthday one day before boarding the flight in Kathmandu. His death was confirmed by the Central School of Dance and Drama in Brentwood, Essex, where he studied from the age of 10. The school’s director, Hazel Smith, described Crighton in an email as a “wonderful, caring young man.”

According to Smith, Crighton initially joined the school to “enhance his gymnastic training” but soon “dedicated himself” to ballet and modern theater dance, “achieving outstanding examination results.” Even after he left the school, Smith said, Crighton “remained in contact, supporting Central, often giving his time to attend and perform at our annual Prize Giving.”

At the age of 16, Crighton joined the Central School of Ballet, where he completed his vocational training. He then joined the Slovak National Ballet and, later, the Finnish National Ballet in Helsinki.

After he turned 30, “Ruan decided on a change of career enrolling at the European School of Physiotherapy,” Smith said. He was working in Nepal during his physiotherapy studies, Smith said.

Prasai reported from Kathmandu. Francis and Timsit reported from London. Leo Sands in London contributed to this report.

