Ukraine live briefing: Military aid set to top agenda as Western allies meet

By
January 17, 2023 at 2:42 a.m. EST
Volunteers and humanitarian aid workers prepare food Monday near the ruins of a bombed residential building in Dnipro, Ukraine. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)

Ukraine’s calls for more military aid — including advanced Western air defense systems and tanks — are likely to dominate the agenda as top U.S. officials and allies meet in Europe this week.

NATO defense chiefs are gathering in Brussels on Wednesday. And on Thursday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will join members of the Ukraine Contact Group, a body of about 50 nations that meets to discuss Kyiv’s needs. Some allies are pushing for more sophisticated weapons to be provided to help the Ukrainian military fight back against Russian forces in the south and east, and prepare for a possible spring offensive by Moscow.

1. Key developments

  • Authorities do not expect to find many more survivors in the wreckage of a Dnipro apartment building that was hit by a Russian missile on Saturday. The strike killed at least 40 people. As of Monday, 39 people were still missing.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country’s security service is gathering information about the Russian military personnel who prepared and carried out the strike. In his nightly address, he accused them of war crimes. “This strike at Dnipro, as well as other similar strikes, falls in particular under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court,” Zelensky said.
  • A Russian man who was apparently a commander with the private military contractor Wagner Group is seeking asylum in Norway, the Associated Press reported on Monday, citing Norwegian immigration authorities. A lawyer acting on the man’s behalf did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from The Washington Post. According to Norwegian media reports, Andrey Medvedev has been on the run since he defected from the Wagner Group on July 6 and is prepared to disclose everything he knows about its operations.

2. Battleground updates

  • Russian forces made additional territorial gains north of the front-line city of Bakhmut and may be intensifying attacks south of Bakhmut near Klishchiivka, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, the U.S. think tank, said in their latest battleground update.
  • A joint military exercise involving Russia and Belarus kicked off Monday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said. It is expected to last until Feb. 1. The ministry said aviation units of Belarus’s armed forces would work with Russian forces “to improve interoperability in the joint execution of training and combat missions.” Viacheslav Chaus, the regional governor of Chernihiv, near Ukraine’s border with Belarus and Russia, said in a Telegram post that “the number of air alarms on the territory of Chernihiv oblast and the country in general may increase significantly” while the drills are underway.
  • Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited the headquarters of the Vostok group, a battalion that has been fighting in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a Telegram post on Tuesday. The ministry said he received an update from Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov, the commander of the Eastern Military District, which covers troops based in Russia’s Far East, many of whom are deployed in Ukraine.

3. Global impact

  • Arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned that German tanks requested by Ukraine won’t be battle-ready until 2024. “Even if the decision to send our Leopard tanks to Kyiv came tomorrow, the delivery would take until the start of next year,” Rheinmetall’s chief executive, Armin Papperger, told Germany’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has not committed to sending the tanks.
  • British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is embarking on a trip to Washington and Toronto “to deepen diplomatic, trade, intelligence and security ties and to stand against Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,” according to the Foreign Office. In the United States, he will meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Britain on Monday outlined its “most significant package of combat power” that it has pledged to Ukraine. It is encouraging others to do the same, convinced that with the right equipment, Kyiv can prevail against Moscow.
  • German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned after missteps sparked a debate about her ability to lead Germany’s response to the war in Ukraine. Criticism of her handling of the ministry during the crisis mounted after she gave a New Year’s message on video that was faulted for being tone deaf, as well as revelations that she took her son on a government helicopter. In a statement, Lambrecht blamed the “media focus on my person.”
  • The Australian Open has banned flags from Russia and Belarus after a Russian flag was seen hanging on a fence during a match between Ukrainian and Russian players. Another Russian flag was held up by spectators during a match between Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Austria’s Dominic Thiem, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported. Russian and Belarusian players have not been able to play under their countries’ flags in a number of sports, including tennis, since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

4. From our correspondents

Pentagon’s top general meets Ukrainians training with U.S. troops: The Pentagon’s top general on Monday visited two sites in Germany used by the U.S. military to enhance the fighting skills of their Ukrainian counterparts under a newly established program.

“This is not a run-of-the-mill rotation,” Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said of the curriculum. “This is one of those moments in time where if you want to make a difference, this is it.”

Kyiv sent a battalion of more than 600 soldiers to spend up to six weeks learning how to layer tanks, artillery and other weapons to maximize their effects ahead of an expected counteroffensive against Russian forces, writes Dan Lamothe.

