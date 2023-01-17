Ukraine live briefing: Military aid set to top agenda as Western allies meet

A joint military exercise involving Russia and Belarus kicked off Monday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said. It is expected to last until Feb. 1. The ministry said aviation units of Belarus’s armed forces would work with Russian forces “to improve interoperability in the joint execution of training and combat missions.” Viacheslav Chaus, the regional governor of Chernihiv, near Ukraine’s border with Belarus and Russia, said in a Telegram post that “the number of air alarms on the territory of Chernihiv oblast and the country in general may increase significantly” while the drills are underway.