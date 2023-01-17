Ukraine live briefing: Military aid set to top agenda as Western allies meet

Ukraine’s calls for more military aid — including advanced Western air defense systems and tanks — are likely to dominate the agenda as top U.S. officials and allies meet in Europe this week.
Pentagon’s top general meets Ukrainians training with U.S. troops: The Pentagon’s top general on Monday visited two sites in Germany used by the U.S. military to enhance the fighting skills of their Ukrainian counterparts under a newly established program.
“This is not a run-of-the-mill rotation,” Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said of the curriculum. “This is one of those moments in time where if you want to make a difference, this is it.”
Kyiv sent a battalion of more than 600 soldiers to spend up to six weeks learning how to layer tanks, artillery and other weapons to maximize their effects ahead of an expected counteroffensive against Russian forces, writes Dan Lamothe.