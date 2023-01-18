Church of England refuses to preside over same-sex marriages

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — The Church of England announced on Wednesday that it will not allow same-sex couples to marry in its churches and that its teachings that marriage is between “one man and one woman for life” would not change. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Same sex couples, however, are welcome to come to the church to have their civil partnerships blessed, the church said in a statement that followed six years of debate and consultation.

“Under the proposals, same-sex couples would still not be able to get married in a Church of England church,” the statement said. “The formal teaching of the Church of England as set out in the canons and authorised liturgies — that Holy Matrimony is between one man and one woman for life — would not change.”

The plans were outlined in a report for the General Synod, the church’s legislative body, which will meet in London next month to debate the proposals. The continuing ban on same-sex marriage, however, will not be put to a vote.

Campaigners for same-sex marriages said that the decision by the church’s leaders to keep its ban is out-of-step with public opinion and the law. Same-sex marriage became legal in England and Wales in 2013.

The Church of England added that bishops will issue an apology later this week to the LGBT+ people for the “rejection, exclusion and hostility” they have faced and for the first time, the church will allow same-sex couples to “come to church to give thanks for their civil marriage or civil partnership and receive God’s blessing.”

The Anglican Church in Wales goes further, allowing an authorized service of blessing for gay couples. The Church of Scotland allows same-sex weddings.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said the consultation had reflected “the diversity of views in the Church of England on questions of sexuality, relationships and marriage.

“I am under no illusions that what we are proposing today will appear to go too far for some and not nearly far enough for others, but it is my hope that what we have agreed will be received in a spirit of generosity, seeking the common good.”

Jayne Ozanne, an LGBT rights campaigner, said the church’s proposals after a long consultation were not sufficient. “We don’t want breadcrumbs but an end to discrimination & harm!” she tweeted.

In recent years, Britain has become a more secular and diverse nation. According to the latest census data, less than half of the population of England and Wales now consider themselves Christians.

