Israeli court disqualifies senior minister, throwing government into chaos

TEL AVIV — Israel’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a senior minister was not fit to serve, potentially threatening to bring down Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government just three weeks into its term. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Ten of the eleven Supreme Court judges agreed that Aryeh Deri, the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party who is serving as interior and health minister, was ineligible to hold public office due to a series of past criminal convictions.

“Today the Supreme Court, which claims to represent minorities, threw away the ballots of 400,000 Shas voters, who represent the underprivileged in Israel and went to the polls just two months ago,” said a Shas spokesman in a statement following the decision.

Last year, Deri was convicted of tax fraud. He claimed that he had been targeted due to “racism,” referring to his Moroccan heritage, but confessed to the charges, signed a plea deal, and received a suspended jail sentence after vowing that he would not serve in government. Last month, the Knesset passed a law known as the “Deri Law,” allowing him take office despite his recent convictions.

On Monday, Deri told members of his Shas party that he did not plan to step down as minister if he was disqualified by the Supreme Court, according to Israel’s Channel 13.

Yaakov Margi, welfare and social affairs minister from Deri’s Shas party, said that without Deri “there will be no government,” in an interview with Kan Radio Tuesday.

The disqualification would amount to the Supreme Court “shooting itself in the head,” said Shas lawmaker Avraham Bezalel earlier this week.

Netanyahu has yet to respond to the ruling and his Likud party said that it would refuse to grant interviews. If Netanyahu were to remove Deri from his post, he would risk the collapse of his coalition, as Shas controls 11 of the 64 seats that comprise his Knesset majority.

