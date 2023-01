New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who won global praise for her leadership style during the coronavirus pandemic, announced her resignation Thursday ahead of national elections later this year.

“I have given my absolute all to being Prime Minister but it has also taken a lot out of me,” Ardern, 42, said in a statement. “You cannot and should not do the job unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unplanned and unexpected challenges that inevitably come along.”