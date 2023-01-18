Ukraine live briefing: NATO defense chiefs convene in Brussels; Ukrainians start training on Patriot systems A U.S. Patriot air defense system in Jasionka, Poland, earlier this month. (Damian Lemanski/Bloomberg News)

Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with his Ukrainian counterpart in Poland, as Ukrainian forces arrived in the United States for training and NATO defense chiefs prepared to convene in Brussels to discuss the war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight It was the first face-to-face meeting between Milley and Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, the head of Ukraine’s armed forces. “They had a chance to get a sense of what the battlefield looks like,” John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, said Tuesday in an interview on CNN.

Western allies are ramping up military assistance to Ukraine, and the Dutch prime minister said Tuesday that the Netherlands planned to join efforts by the United States and Germany to arm Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Ukraine is still reeling after a strike on an apartment building in Dnipro over the weekend, an attack that killed 45 people, including six children, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an attack that killed 45 people, including six children, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday. “It is just egregious to look at what [Russian President Vladimir] Putin did here over the last 48 hours or so by hitting an apartment complex,” Kirby said. “It had no military value whatsoever. … It was about killing innocent civilians while they were at home.”

Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych has offered his resignation after suggesting that Ukrainian air defense systems may have been responsible for the deadly strike in Dnipro over the weekend. He later distanced himself from the remarks, which the Kremlin used to cast doubt on who was to blame for the destruction. He after suggesting that Ukrainian air defense systems may have been responsible for the deadly strike in Dnipro over the weekend. He later distanced himself from the remarks, which the Kremlin used to cast doubt on who was to blame for the destruction. He apologized on Ukrainian television and said in a letter announcing his resignation that he had made a “fundamental error.”

NATO defense chiefs are meeting Wednesday at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels to “discuss issues of strategic importance,” including the war in Ukraine, according to to “discuss issues of strategic importance,” including the war in Ukraine, according to a news release . NATO deployed a surveillance plane to Romania this week to monitor Russian activity. “In the context of Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine, NATO will monitor military activity on the eastern flank with the help of the AWACS [Airborne Warning and Control System] aircraft,” Romania’s defense minister said on Facebook

Training has begun for about 90 to 100 Ukrainian soldiers at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, a Pentagon spokesman a Pentagon spokesman said at a briefing on Tuesday. The training will focus on the use of the Patriot air defense system and will last several months, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency will station safety and security experts at Ukraine’s nuclear power plants starting this week, the organization starting this week, the organization said in a statement . The planned long-term presence marks a “major expansion” in the IAEA’s efforts to reduce the risk of a severe nuclear accident during the conflict, it said.

2. Battleground updates

Russia is planning a major overhaul of its armed forces, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday, including leadership changes and a boost in the number of total personnel to 1.5 million. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the reforms at a session dedicated to “building up” Russia’s armed forces, according to including leadership changes and a boost in the number of total personnel to 1.5 million. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the reforms at a session dedicated to “building up” Russia’s armed forces, according to a statement on Telegram . Russia’s military has suffered a wave of setbacks on the battlefield since it invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago.

Russian President Vladimir Putin may announce a second wave of mobilization soon, possibly as early as Wednesday, according to analysts at the according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War , a U.S. think tank. The Kremlin said this week that Putin would give an address Wednesday in St. Petersburg to mark the 80th anniversary of Soviet forces breaking the Nazi siege of Leningrad. “Putin is fond of using symbolic dates to address the Russian people,” the institute said in its latest assessment, and some Russian pro-war observers have noted that he could “seize this opportunity to either declare mobilization or war with Ukraine.”

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations blamed Ukraine during a Security Council session on Tuesday for the strike in Dnipro, the Tass news agency the Tass news agency reported . Vasily Nebenzya said Ukrainian defense systems shot down a Russian missile fired at an infrastructure facility, causing it to land in a residential district. “It fell on an apartment building,” he said. “You know the rest.”

3. Global impact

Kazakhstan has changed its entry rules for foreigners, in a move that is expected to make entering and staying in the country much harder for Russians fleeing military conscription and the other repercussions of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Under the and the other repercussions of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Under the new rules , visitors who do not require a visa because they come from countries in the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Russia, will be prohibited from staying in Kazakhstan for more than 90 days within a 180-day period.

Ukraine’s first lady on Tuesday urged diplomats and executives at the World Economic Forum to do more to assist Ukraine amid the suffering of war. “What you all have in common is that you are genuinely influential,” Olena Zelenska told attendees, according to “What you all have in common is that you are genuinely influential,” Olena Zelenska told attendees, according to the Associated Press . “But there is something that separates you, namely that not all of you use this influence, or sometimes use it in a way that separates you even more.”

Boris Pistorius will be sworn in as Germany’s new defense minister on Thursday, the government announced. The interior minister of the German state of Lower Saxony will replace Christine Lambrecht, who resigned after missteps sparked a debate about her ability to lead the country’s response to the war in Ukraine. , the government announced. The interior minister of the German state of Lower Saxony will replace Christine Lambrecht, who resigned after missteps sparked a debate about her ability to lead the country’s response to the war in Ukraine. Criticism of her handling of the ministry during the crisis mounted after she gave a New Year’s message on video that was faulted for being tone-deaf, as well as revelations that she took her son on a government helicopter.

4. Analysis from our correspondents

Putin says Russia’s economy beat expectations. Did sanctions fail? Russian officials were noticeably absent this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Russia has been slapped with sanctions and export controls since its invasion of Ukraine nearly 11 months ago, as the West seeks to hinder the Kremlin’s war efforts and cut it off from the global economy.

But in the real world, have those measures truly been effective? Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday used new government data to paint a surprisingly rosy picture of the nation’s economy, The Washington Post’s Adam Taylor writes. Russia’s economy shrank by 2.5 percent over all of 2022, the Russian president said, citing data from the Ministry of Economic Development — significantly better than the 33 percent contraction in Ukraine’s economy last year.

For many outside Russia, those numbers were confounding.

