Ukraine live briefing: NATO defense chiefs convene in Brussels; Ukrainians start training on Patriot systems

Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with his Ukrainian counterpart in Poland, as Ukrainian forces arrived in the United States for training and NATO defense chiefs prepared to convene in Brussels to discuss the war.
Western allies are ramping up military assistance to Ukraine, and the Dutch prime minister said Tuesday that the Netherlands planned to join efforts by the United States and Germany to arm Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Putin says Russia’s economy beat expectations. Did sanctions fail? Russian officials were noticeably absent this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Russia has been slapped with sanctions and export controls since its invasion of Ukraine nearly 11 months ago, as the West seeks to hinder the Kremlin’s war efforts and cut it off from the global economy.
But in the real world, have those measures truly been effective? Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday used new government data to paint a surprisingly rosy picture of the nation’s economy, The Washington Post’s Adam Taylor writes. Russia’s economy shrank by 2.5 percent over all of 2022, the Russian president said, citing data from the Ministry of Economic Development — significantly better than the 33 percent contraction in Ukraine’s economy last year.
For many outside Russia, those numbers were confounding.