World’s oldest person, French nun Sister André, dies at 118

The world’s oldest known person, a nun living in the south of France, has died at the age of 118. Lucile Randon, better known as Sister André, died early Tuesday — less than a month before her 119th birthday — a spokesman for the nursing home where she spent her final years told the Associated Press.

She was officially recognized as the oldest living person in April last year, following the death of 119-year-old Japanese woman Kane Tanaka.

Sister André also held the titles of the oldest nun alive and the oldest covid-19 survivor, after testing positive in January 2021, according to Guinness World Records. She told French media at the time that her symptoms were so mild she did not even know she had been infected.

Born on Feb. 11, 1904, Sister André survived both world wars and two pandemics — the influenza of 1918-19, as well as covid.

As a young woman, Sister André worked as a teacher and governess before becoming a Catholic nun in 1944, Guinness said following her death. She also spent almost three decades working at a hospital with orphans and elderly people in France.

She lost her sight in her later years but continued to enjoy chocolate and a daily glass of wine.

Her successor to the title of world’s oldest person has not been officially announced, but according to the Gerontology Research Group’s World Supercentenarian Rankings List, the new record holder appears to be María Branyas Morera, a 115-year-old Spanish woman born in the United States.

She is one of only two people alive known to have reached the milestone birthday: The other, Fusa Tatsumi, lives in Osaka, Japan, and is 52 days her junior.

The record for the oldest person ever was held by Frenchwoman Jeanne Louise Calment, who was 122 years and 164 days old when she died in 1997.

