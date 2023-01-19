Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sign up to get the rest free, including news from around the globe and interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. DAVOS, Switzerland — When Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made his debut at the World Economic Forum in 2019, he delivered a dud of a speech. Observers at the time described his caustic remarks as “wooden” and “lifeless,” while Bolsonaro timidly pandered to the business-minded crowd gathered in the Swiss Alps. Toward the end, though, he did show his hard-right ideological proclivities. “The left will not prevail in this region, which is good, I think, not only for South America, but also for the world,” he declared.

This week at the World Economic Forum marked the international return of the left-leaning Brazilian administration that recently prevailed over Bolsonaro, including two prominent ministers in the cabinet of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Top on their agenda is undoing the environmental harm wrought by the former president, who railed against the international consensus on climate change and tacitly enabled the destruction of swaths of the Amazon rainforest by loggers and ranchers.

Under Bolsonaro’s watch, environmental regulations were dropped, and federal agencies tasked with protecting the rainforest and Indigenous communities were dismantled or gutted. As a result, according to one estimate, the rate of deforestation spiked by 60 percent, leading the Amazon rainforest — the proverbial lungs of the world — to become a net emitter of carbon dioxide, rather than an absorber of global carbon emissions.

Lula and his allies have vowed to reverse these trends. “Brazil plays a key role as a mega biodiverse country, one with enormous forests,” Marina Silva, Brazil’s new environment minister, told me during an interview in the corridors of the World Economic Forum. “There was no future with the policies Bolsonaro put in place.”

Silva, a veteran environmentalist turned populist politician, also served during Lula’s first stint in office between 2003 and 2008. That government was credited with curtailing deforestation in the rainforest and positioning Brazil as a major agent of climate action on the world stage. “I was very saddened that despite the many advances we had in the first [Lula] administration, many of it was reversed [by Bolsonaro],” she said, adding that her government now faces a two-track project: One to “regain lost time and reverse the damage done” and the other to “advance the climate agenda further than it has ever been on other fronts.”

Silva said that Brazil is committed to zero deforestation by 2030 and hopes to host the major U.N.-linked COP30 climate summit in 2025. In remarks delivered Tuesday at the forum, Silva also stressed the need for the international community to honor investment commitments to help Brazil in its climate mitigation and adaptation efforts now.

“We can cut down deforestation in the Amazon to zero, but if the rest of the world still emits CO2, Amazonia is going to be destroyed all the same,” Silva said, pointing to the broader urgency of a green transition.

On Wednesday, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres sounded more warnings of the impending climate catastrophe, urging politicians and business leaders in Davos to wean their societies of fossil fuels and “stop our self-defeating war on nature.”

For Brazil’s new government, there are other concerns. Less than two weeks ago, hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters ransacked the heart of the federal capital in a riot that echoed the profound anger, online misinformation and political polarization coursing through the country. The scenes of violence on Jan. 8 were the “source of sadness and indignation for all us democrats,” Silva said.

She said that the swift support for Lula’s government from the Biden administration, members of U.S. Congress, Brazil’s Latin American neighbors and other Western democracies was “fundamental” in bolstering Brazilian democracy in a fragile moment.

But she said the situation remains fraught. “We cannot underestimate the role of what Bolsonaro represents. Though [his movement] was defeated electorally, it still is a real significant political power,” Silva said.

“There’s very little room for dialogue because they disrespect basic rules of political dialogue,” Silva lamented. “It’s hard to discuss with people who deny science, who think the earth is flat, who think we shouldn’t take vaccines.”

Still, on a deeper societal level, politicians must work to “find some common ground” in their countries, she added. In an age of inequity and climate crisis, Silva said, “one thing we all find in common is that civilization will have to reinvent itself. And it is against this backdrop that we have to rethink how our democracies operate.”

The experience in Brazil, of course, echoes to a certain extent the Trumpist insurrection in 2021. “Like what we experienced in the United States a few years ago, we don’t want to see former leaders trying to take over the government or impose their will on the people as it appears former president Bolsonaro and some of his associates tried to do,” Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.), who is part of a bipartisan U.S. delegation in Davos, told me.

Castro gestured to the connections between the global far right, especially between figures within the camps of Bolsonaro and former president Donald Trump. “It’s very ironic that often people in the far right refer to folks on the left as globalists, as imposing an agenda on the world,” he said, “when in fact you have the far right in the United States coordinating activities with the far right in other countries, including Brazil.”

