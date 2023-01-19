Why is Germany under pressure to send tanks to Ukraine?

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The outcome of Ukraine’s increasing push for Western tanks depends in large part on Germany. For months, Kyiv has implored Western allies to send battle tanks to help retake territory Russia has captured in Ukraine’s south and east. After nearly a year at war, Ukrainian officials insist Western-made tanks — and one type in particular, the Leopard 2 — could be the missing element.

The calculus behind which weapons and systems Western allies are willing to send has been in continual flux, as battlefield conditions shift, as Ukrainian capabilities — and the trust of its allies — increase and as Western powers adjust their thinking on what moves would risk intolerable escalation with Russia, which has levied nuclear threats.

Britain became the first country to promise Western-produced main battle tanks to Ukraine last week, when the prime minister’s office said it would send 14 Challenger 2 tanks in the coming weeks — a small allotment, but one that could pressure others. But Britain doesn’t have many to spare. The United States has held off from sending its own M1 Abrams tanks, citing concerns about Ukraine’s ability to maintain them.

That’s turned attention to the German-made Leopards, around 2,000 of which are scattered across Europe. Poland and Finland say they want to send some of theirs to Ukraine. The catch: Under deals with purchasers, the German government has to sign off on any transfer.

Western defense officials, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met his newly appointed German counterpart, are slated to gather Friday at Ramstein Air Base in Germany to discuss further military aid for Ukraine. Some officials and analysts expect an announcement involving the Leopard tanks could come out of that meeting.

Here’s what to know about Germany’s stance on military aid.

Why does Germany get to decide if other countries can send Leopard tanks to Ukraine?

Manufactured in Germany and first introduced in 1979, the Leopard 2 main battle tank is considered one of the best in the world. It’s a key piece of equipment for more than a dozen European militaries, plus Canada and Turkey.

Ukraine’s foreign and defense ministers reiterated their plea for the Leopards Thursday, “for the sake of millions of peaceful citizens of Ukraine.”. They promised Ukrainian forces would only use the weapons within their country’s internationally recognized borders — an assurance meant to assuage fears of escalation.

Tanks are heavier and more powerful than infantry fighting vehicles, and they’re meant to engage other tanks and break through enemy lines. The armored combat vehicles the United States and Germany have already pledged are meant primarily to transport and support infantry.

But because the tanks are made in Germany, other countries must get permission from Berlin to transfer them. That decision lies with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Some European officials and analysts have called on Germany to join a consortium of countries that would each contribute a few of their Leopard tanks to a fleet destined for Ukraine. Poland and Finland have already indicated their eagerness to take part, though no country has yet submitted a formal request to Berlin for approval.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday night his country would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to its eastern neighbor, with or without Germany’s approval.

Moving ahead unilaterally would be “a rather unprecedented breach” of political and contractual relations between Warsaw and Berlin, Jakub Eberle, research director at the Institute of International Relations Prage, said. “In short, the Polish government would probably be in a legally very difficult situation on multiple fronts.”

Why has Germany been reluctant to send military aid historically?

Germany’s long-standing reticence to wade into foreign conflicts stems from norms and policies built on guilt over World War II. Anxious to avoid being seen as militarily aggressive in the decades since, Germany has largely shied away from exporting weapons into conflict zones.

As a result, Germany is often described in security and foreign policy circles as pacifist. But some analysts reject this interpretation, pointing to the significant resources West Germany poured into building up its army and its hosting of U.S. nuclear weapons, as well as German military interventions as part of NATO coalitions in Serbia in the 1990s and later in Afghanistan.

Germany in 2014 sent rocket-propelled grenades to Kurdish forces fighting the Islamic State in Iraq, which was targeting the Yazidi ethnic minority group. Critics point out the German defense industry has also sold arms to authoritarian leaders.

Germany’s approach to international conflict is based less on a principled aversion to war than on a deep-seated preference for diplomacy and the idea of pushing change through economic ties, Eberle argues.

The war in Ukraine put Berlin in an especially uncomfortable position, since Germany — once politically and geographically split between the Soviet bloc and the West — has maintained closer ties to Russia than many peers. Scholz’s predecessor, Angela Merkel, who grew up in East Berlin and speaks Russian fluently, helped broker a 2014 cease-fire agreement with Russia in the contested Ukrainian region of Donbas. But she also deepened Germany’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels, and advised President Barack Obama not to send lethal aid to Ukraine in 2014 and 2015, The Washington Post reported.

Scholz’s party, the Social Democrats, is seen as having maintained an especially sympathetic posture toward Moscow. Even after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, some lawmakers in Scholz’s party said cooperation with Russia would be essential for European security.

How has the war changed Germany’s approach?

At first, Germany’s stance seemed like more of the same: In the weeks leading up to the February invasion, as Russia massed troops along Ukraine’s border, Eastern European officials lambasted Germany for pledging just 5,000 helmets.

Two days after Russia invaded, however, Scholz declared a “Zeitenwende” — or “turning of an era” — as he announced Germany would arm Ukraine directly and authorize other countries with German-made weapons to do so. Scholz also vowed Germany would begin spending at least 2 percent of its GDP on defense, the NATO target.

Almost a year into the war, the main centrist parties in Germany are broadly aligned on the need to send arms, Eberle said.

Berlin’s weapons transfers to date signal it intends to take up a more prominent role in European security and defense, Matlé said.

Still, among Ukraine’s Western allies, Germany remains “on the reluctant side” in providing weapons to Kyiv, Eberle said. Ukraine and some NATO allies have criticized Germany for not sending more weapons, faster.

In the past, though, after pressure mounted and partners, particularly the United States and France, announced their own arms deliveries, Berlin has followed suit.

That inclination to follow, is part of Germany’s “multilateral reflex,” according to Eberle. On security matters, he said, Germans believe “can’t be seen as doing things on our own.”

The German arms industry has been in decline in recent years, so supply issues may also be a concern, said Aylin Matlé, a defense policy expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations.

Germany sent some Leopard tanks to Slovakia as part of a deal to enable Slovakia to send Soviet-era fighting vehicles to Ukraine. But it hasn’t sent the German-made tanks directly to Ukraine.

To give the green light, Scholz told President Biden on a call this week that he would want the United States to commit to sending its own M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as well, The Post reported.

That doesn’t seem likely anytime soon. Washington prefers Berlin to be the one to step up, it would appear. The Biden administration is preparing to announce a roughly $2.5 billion military aid package likely to include new armored fighting vehicles. But U.S. defense officials say the Abrams tank is complicated and expensive, and its jet engine makes it more difficult to refuel than the Leopard, which uses diesel.

“We are never doing something just by ourselves, but together with others, especially the United States,” Scholz said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

Loveday Morris, Dan Lamothe, Annabelle Chapman, Isaac Stanley-Becker and Karen DeYoung contributed to this report.

